When it comes to The CW’s Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, fans want to know one thing: when can we expect crossover characters to appear? Since the series was first announced to be in the works back in June 2021, longtime followers have been chomping at the bit to take in any and all information surrounding the arrival of characters from what’s been referred to by Jensen Ackles as “the mothership.” Both Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles have confirmed that if they’re given the opportunity to introduce characters or even familiar actors to the series they’re going to go for it. In fact, in late October we received the news that Richard Speight Jr. who played the archangel Gabriel aka Loki would be making an appearance in the series.

In a recent interview with E! News, The Winchesters star Meg Donnelly revealed that fans may be treated to some more familiar faces during the show’s Season 1 finale. Talking about the possibility, the actress, who plays Winchester family matriarch Mary Campbell, says that exact details have been held back as a “secret” from members of the cast, but adds that if the on-set rumor mill is true we can expect that final episode to be “really epic.” She also teased that there would be “lots of fights, lots of drama, and a lot of guests, apparently.” When pressed for whom those guests will be, Donnelly said that she “believes” there will be some from the original series.

Because The Winchesters takes place in 1972, roughly three decades before the first events of Supernatural, it’s been unclear as to how the production would be able to include characters from the original series. But, as any Supernatural fan will know, time traveling is very much a possibility, so with that in mind, anyone could come bursting through the doors.

Along with chatting about the show’s freshman season finale, Donnelly also shared parts of a memorable and sweet conversation that she and her co-star Drake Rodger had with Ackles and Supernatural star Jeffrey Dean Morgan. During their discussion, Donnelly revealed that Rodger, who plays the younger version of the family’s patriarch, John Winchester, was picking Morgan’s brain about the role, which he originated. Speaking to the down-to-Earth nature of The Walking Dead star, Donnelly said that he “was basically like, ‘Hey, listen. This is yours. I want you to have fun. These are gonna be the best years of your life.’” Excuse us while we grab some tissues!

The Winchesters tells the story of how John Winchester (Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Donnelly) came to meet and build the demon-hunting family that we know and love. Also starring in the series are Jojo Fleites, Nida Khurshid, Bianca Kajlich, Demetria McKinney, and Tom Welling with Ackles reprising his role as Dean Winchester who narrates the tale.

While it may not be receiving its backorder at The CW for a full season, it sounds like the final episode of Season 1 of The Winchesters is not one to be missed.