After one season at The CW, it was announced that the Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters had officially been cancelled. After a 13-episode run beginning in October last year and ending in March 2023, the Supernatural franchise was reborn and fans could enjoy a world that they must certainly love. However, after the cancellation of the show by The CW, efforts were put in to find the show a new home.

Sadly, however, per Deadline, all efforts from the show's producing studio, Warner Bros. Television to find a new home for the supernatural series have all been unsuccessful, putting an end to the Supernatural franchise as we know it for the time being. It would seem that the studio had anticipated the show's cancellation and had been seeking out possible new pastures for the show to thrive. But it would seem like those efforts have all failed. The show's cancellation might have been as a result of executive producers, Jensen and Danneel Ackles, moving their first look deal from Warner Bros. Television over to Amazon.

The fight to #SaveTheWinchesters was not fought by the studio alone, series executive producer and original series star, Jensen Ackles had led a strong campaign to save the show. Speaking during an interview in May, Ackles had said "There's a lot of story to tell here and there's a huge fan base that is very actively engaged and willing to support it." Hopes for a renewal were tentative at best as seen in series showrunner Robbie Thompson's comments in March which read, “I’ve spoken a lot with our partners at Warner Bros. because, obviously, we’re not sure what’s happening. We’ve talked about places…that we may have to look to down the road [if the show is not renewed and needs a new home]."

Possible Options for The Winchesters

When The Winchesters met with the axe at The CW, Kung Fu helmed by Thompson and starring Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen was also taken out. Walker: Independence, the spinoff show of Walker, also got axed as well. There were a number of destinations where The Winchesters might have found a streaming home. Max and Warner Bros. TV boast the same owners, Amazon Studios have a running deal with Jensen and Danneel Ackles, while Netflix is the longtime streaming home of Supernatural where all 15 seasons are still available. In the end, the spinoff series could not perch on any platform. The Winchesters is written and directed by Thompson, starring Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger, with a focus on Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents John and Mary, focusing on the romance between the pair.

