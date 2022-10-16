The Winchesters, a prequel of the hit CW series Supernatural, follows teenage versions of Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam’s (Jared Padalecki) parents John (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly) in the 1970s. The prequel has already departed from the canon history of the original in many ways, changing various aspects of their lives to make this story work with the pair working alongside Carlos (Jojo Fleites), Latika (Nida Khurshid), and Ada (Demetria McKinney) as a badass hunting team. As John and Mary look for their respective fathers, both of whom went missing while handling supernatural events, they slowly begin to rid the world of the monsters that terrorize it. Meanwhile, they face a cataclysmic threat from monsters that have previously been held off by the now-defunct Men of Letters.

One major thing about this prequel is uncertain, which is how we’re watching John and Mary’s story play out differently than we learned from Dean and Sam on Supernatural. Just in the series premiere, there are major strays from canon. John and Mary don’t officially meet until Mary faces off against a demon that is threatening to kill John, though they do bump into each other outside a movie theater as a tease of how the original story goes. In the same vein, John doesn’t find out about demons/monsters and become a hunter until after Mary is killed by Azazel in the original, but the prequel has him already fighting alongside hardcore hunters and building his skill set.

These changes leave the mystery of how the writers behind The Winchesters are going to follow their own path like this while staying true and respectful to the legacy and history of the original as they have been adamant about in many interviews leading up to the premiere. One of the many ways around this, which is arguably the best option that would benefit the series tenfold in nearly every possible way, is by having The Winchesters take place on another Earth.

'Supernatural' Introduced Its Own Version of a Multiverse

In the later seasons of Supernatural, a multiverse was introduced. On each Earth were different versions of Dean, Sam, and other beloved characters that Chuck a.k.a. God (Rob Benedict) had played with, as well as different ways the apocalypse did or didn’t play out. On one Earth, for instance, the apocalypse did indeed happen — the apocalypse that Sam and Dean managed to stop during the fifth season in our world. This led to versions of our dearly departed characters, like Bobby (Jim Beaver) and Charlie (Felicia Day), making the trip to live out their lives on our Earth.

Having this John and Mary be from a different Earth as familiar faces but ultimately different characters would give The Winchesters the freedom it needs to stand on its own without touching the legacy of the original. They could write their own version of history, change and use villains from the original series to showcase how they would be stopped by a different team of hunters, and give Mary and John something of a satisfying story. As of now, it’s hard to get invested in the young versions of John and Mary knowing where they end up on the original show. Mary dies an untimely death, twice, while John dies after decades of ignoring and abusing his children because he’s too consumed by his grief over Mary’s death and his need for revenge.

Setting 'The Winchesters' On Another Earth Would Give This Family a Better Storyline

Being on another Earth would give the writers the opportunity to truly do better by these characters in every sense, considering that in addition to their terrible deaths, both were pretty awful and had major issues during their time on the original series. (Though lightyears better than John, Mary was kind of awful too. After being resurrected by the Darkness, she essentially wished she had stayed dead with her fake children, rather than spend time with her adult children who had just gotten the mother they had never been able to know back.) They’re already starting the prequel off as better people, which would mean the characters would get worse as time went on… which isn’t the point of TV, especially for the lead characters of a CW show.

All in all, it would benefit The Winchesters to take a cue from the DC’s superheroes on The CW and change up their universe, so they have the ability to tell their own story. We need surprises, twists, and shocking revelations that keep things interesting. Limiting themselves to try to manage their stories and build them up to what Dean and Sam face on Supernatural would be altogether unsatisfying and disappointing, especially as that would mean quite a few foes would get away from these young hunters. In the end, it seems very unlikely that the writers could tell a decent story while trying to not disturb anything that happened during the 15 seasons of the original show. That’s far too much to ask for, so this is an easy way around that. And, other options to try to explain away why John and Mary’s history is different from what we learned wouldn’t be nearly as satisfying. In some regard, the characters would have to have their minds completely wiped of the adventures they went on, or history would be rewritten making the entirety of the prequel unnecessary.

The last thing we need to see from The Winchesters is Mary and John developing and, for the most part, regressing into the people we have always known them to be. That wouldn’t exactly be exciting or fulfilling to watch, nor would it do justice to the versions of these characters that the prequel has created. This is a chance to do something different and make fans love John and Mary (or at least like them). Maybe this is even a chance to give the Winchester family some sort of happy ending, as the prequel could give this other version of Mary, John, Dean, and Sam the happy life they should have been able to live if it takes place on a different Earth.

