Supernatural fans rejoice! The long gone show’s prequel series, The Winchesters is receiving a series order. While everyone’s favorite demon slaying bros won’t be back on our screens (as of right now), we’ll at least be hearing the sweet vocal stylings of one of the original production’s stars, Jensen Ackles, in the role of the narrator who will also join as an executive producer.

Ackles’ Dean Winchester will take audiences on a journey regaling us with how his and Sam’s (Jared Padalecki) parents came to fall in love. The beginning of The Winchesters will find the family’s matriarch, Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), a then 19-year-old butt-kicking demon-slayer, coming to terms with the death of someone close to her. Hoping to take some time off from the biz, Mary is thrown back into the game when her father goes missing (sound familiar?). Meanwhile, a young and confident John Winchester (Drake Rodger) has just returned from a challenging time serving in the Vietnam War. While beginning to unfurl his father’s past, he’ll discover some hard-to-swallow realities surrounding his family (again, sound familiar?!) which will lead him to bump right into Mary.

Along with Rodger and Donnelly, the series will star Demetria McKinney, Nida Khurshi, Jojo Fleites, and Biance Kajlich. Robbie Thompson, who wrote for Supernatural, will also write for The Winchesters as well as serve as an executive producer alongside Jensen Ackles, Daneel Ackles, and Glen Winter, the latter of whom directed the pilot. Recently, Daneel Ackles took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo and announce the wrap of filming on the pilot. The exciting image reveals a dark cemetery with two characters, presumably Mary and John, walking through it hand in hand. Now that the series has been picked up, we can expect a lot more photos making their way into the public eye.

Image via Freeform

RELATED: 'The Winchesters': Demetria McKinney Joins 'Supernatural' Spin-Off

With the success of Supernatural’s 15-season run which bowed out in 2020, it should come as a shock to no one that the series is on its way back in a different form. Although whispers surrounding a comeback made their way around the internet over the past few years, none of them came to fruition, until now. With the popularity and cult following the show earned, fans are sure to be pumped that they’ll get to hear the love story that gave us the brotherly duo. There’s no escaping the chugging along of the Winchester train, and we can’t wait until it pulls into the station with Season 1 of The Winchesters. Stay tuned to Collider for more information surrounding the upcoming prequel production.

‘Supernatural’ Prequel ‘The Winchesters’ Adds Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger In Lead Roles

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Britta DeVore (598 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe