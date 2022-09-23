Today, a teaser for The Winchesters is inviting audiences to meet John (Drake Rodger). Just returning home following a tour of service in Vietnam, John is eager to uncover some family secrets and discover the real reason why his father left him and his mom when he was just a kid. In the clip, we see a bumbling John trying to keep up with his new friends — a seasoned group of demon hunters who are doing their best to show the newbie the ropes without getting him, or themselves, killed.

The latest peek at the new series comes hot on the heels of a similar clip that introduced us to John’s future wife and Winchester family matriarch, Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly). As for the series itself, it will tell the origin story of how the couple met and fell in love, leading to the creation of the demon-hunting family we all know and love from the long-running series Supernatural. The year is 1972 and narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) will take audiences on a journey of discovery as he tries to track down the truth behind the story of his mom and dad. Like John and Dean, the series will also see Mary diving into her own family secrets, and although she’s been in the slaying game a lot longer, she’s bound to come head to head with some seemingly unkillable baddies on her own journey.

Along with Donnelly, Rodger, and Ackles, The Winchesters will also star Jojo Fleites, Bridget Regan, Demetria McKinney, and Bianca Kajlich. Today’s intro to John also gave us a closer look at Fleites’ demon hunter, Carlos Cervantez. A man of the times, Carlos is decked out in a groovy get-up complimented by long, wavy hair. With a laid-back personality, we’re guessing Carlos is going to provide audiences with some much-needed comedic relief during the show’s most tense times.

Image via The CW

Created by Ackles, his wife Daneel Ackles, and Supernatural producer Robbie Thompson, the series promises to keep up with the lore so loved by fans of the original series. When developing their latest creation, nothing was more important to the trio than sticking with the storylines the fandom already knew while dropping in new bits along the way. With the legacy of the Winchester family so close to their hearts, we’re expecting the team to seamlessly weave Supernatural canon into the prequel series.

You can meet John in the teaser below and prepare to get down to business when The Winchesters conjures up its premiere on The CW on October 11.