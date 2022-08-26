In less than two months, the family business is returning to The CW. This October, viewers will venture into the world of saving people and hunting things once again as the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters makes its series debut. Ahead of the premiere episode, The CW has shared a new trailer spotlighting the early beginnings of John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell's (Meg Donnelly) relationship.

The new trailer promises viewers "a supernatural love story" as it showcases John and Mary's less-than-ideal first meeting. It begins as John returns home from combat, searching for a new purpose in his life. While he narrates, the trailer draws parallels to his time on the battlefield with the vicious monsters that lie in wait. But thankfully, Mary, a skilled hunter, is there to save the day. As the trailer continues, it offers some of the snarky banter John and Mary will have as they and a couple of other hunters do what they do best. Viewers also gain another brief glimpse at Jensen Ackles as Dean and a reminder about how the Men of Letters will be integral to the story.

Narrated by Dean Winchester himself, The Winchesters chronicles the "epic, untold love story" of how John and Mary first met, giving viewers a greater inside look at the trials and tribulations the duo went through to save the world and their love. The prequel picks up shortly after John Winchester returns home from fighting in Vietnam. As he tries to uncover the truth about his father's mysterious past, he encounters Mary, a hunter searching for answers of her own. What follows is a story that fans of Supernatural are already quite familiar with, but this time with mom and dad. Rodger and Donnelly mark the SPN universe's third iterations of John and Mary, following Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith, and Matt Cohen and Amy Gumenick as Supernatural's present-day and young versions, respectively.

Despite previous spin-off attempts with Wayward Sisters and Supernatural: Bloodlines, The Winchesters is the first Supernatural adjacent series to move forward in such a noteworthy capacity. The prequel was first announced as in development back in June 2021, with Ackles and his wife Danneel Harris Ackles attached as executive producers through their company Chaos Machine Productions. Just under a year later in May 2022, The CW officially ordered the prequel to series. Robbie Thompson, another Supernatural alum, is also involved with the prequel as an executive producer and writer, with Glen Winter also executive producing. Additional cast for the prequel includes Jojo Fleites as Carlos, Demetria McKinney as Ada, Nida Khurshid as Latika, and Bianca Kajlich as Millie Winchester.

The Winchesters premieres on Tuesday, October 11 on The CW. Check out the new trailer below: