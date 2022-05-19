Things are happening at the speed of light for the Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters. First, we were alerted just last week of the show receiving an order on the CW and earlier today we caught a glimpse at the first photo. Now, we’re being treated to a full-blown trailer that really lays out what we can expect from the highly anticipated upcoming series.

Narrated by none other than Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), the open moments of the trailer reveal the one-time demon hunter leaning up against everyone’s favorite getaway car - the Impala. Jotting down some notes in his journal, Dean tells us that his newest journey is to find out the truth behind how his parents met and if it was their love of the business that brought them together or a different reason. Taking us all the way back to 1972, classic rock can be heard in the background (because what else would it be?) as we’re introduced to the leading characters, John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly). Fresh from serving his time in the Vietnam War, John is a little lost on his life’s purpose when he returns home. Soon, his path crosses with Mary when he’s attacked by a demon.

This chance (or perhaps not so much) encounter drives the rest of the trailer as John looks into the mystery surrounding why his father walked out on him and his mother many years ago. The theme of daddy issues runs strong throughout the trailer as we discover that Mary is also searching for answers surrounding the disappearance of her father. Along their journey’s we’re introduced to some side characters - a group of demon hunters in their late teenage years. The story behind Mary and John’s love - which we know will eventually bleed into the premiere season of Supernatural - looks like it’s ready to pile on the twists, turns, and emotional storylines that made the breakthrough series such a hit to begin with.

The Winchesters was created by Ackles and his wife, Danneel Ackles while they were at home riding out the early days of COVID. Upon receiving the blessing from Supernatural creator, Eric Kripke, the two moved forward with the prequel production. Both of the Ackles will serve the series as executive producers alongside writer Robbie Thompson (Supernatural), and Glen Winter, the latter of whom directed The Winchesters’ pilot. Featured in the CW drama alongside Donnelly and Rodgers are Demetria McKinney, Nida Khurshi, Jojo Fleites, and Bianca Kajlich.

As of right now a release date for The Winchesters hasn’t been revealed, but you can check out the trailer below.

