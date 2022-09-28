While we’ve been given ample opportunities to meet the leading characters of the upcoming CW Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters, we’re finally being given the chance to better learn about the actors behind them. Taking us through their world in their own words, series stars, Meg Donnelly, Drake Rodger, Jojo Fleites, Demetria McKinney, Nida Khurshid, and Bianca Kajlich in the newly released featurette to fill fans in on what to expect when the series slashes onto the network on October 11.

Kicking things off is Donnelly, who explains something we’ve known for a long time - the series will tell the origin story of how John Winchester (Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Donnelly) met, putting them on a path to become the demon hunting family we know and love. What’s special about this look is that we get more of an idea about the rest of the ensemble. A child of the ‘70s, Fleites’ Carlos is ready to brawl with anything that comes his way, while Khurshid refers to her Latika as “very book smart,” and the brains behind the group.

We also get a much better look at McKinney’s Ada Monroe, a no nonsense book store owner whose shop gathers more eclectic and supernatural titles than one would find at their local Barnes & Noble. Finally, there’s Kajlich’s Millie Winchester. John’s mother, Millie wants to see her son thrive and keep himself far from the dangers of the outside and unknown world that Millie has kept him safe from for all these years.

The only face missing from the lineup of who's who in the featurette is Jensen Ackles, who will be reprising his Supernatural role of Dean Winchester and narrating the story. The return of Ackles’ character has been a major selling point for the series for the nostalgia alone - as well as the giant fandom that Supernatural gained during its 15-season run. Ackles, his wife Daneel Ackles, and Supernatural producer and writer Robbie Thompson all created the series and will also serve as executive producers alongside Glen Winter and David H. Goodman.

Promising to stay true to the original show’s lore, the trio has gone about crafting a story that would make the Winchester boys proud. As seen in the latest trailer, not only will fans be taken back to 1972 and see how a Vietnam veteran named John and a demon hunter named Mary met, but they’ll also see how several other storylines from Supernatural came about, including The Men of Letters.

Get to know the leading players of The Winchesters in the featurette below.