Just as we anticipated, prequel projects The Winchesters and Walker: Independence have both been ratings successes for The CW. But, for loyal fans tuning in week after week hoping for extra episodes beyond each show’s debut 13-episode-season, unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that’s in the cards for either production. Deadline reports that The CW has no plans to send in back orders for either show, meaning they’ll likely remain at the half-season length they’re slated for right now. There has also been no word on whether either project will be greenlit for a Season 2, but to think that these shows would be canceled — even with the network’s ongoing budget cuts — feels beyond the realm of possibilities.

Since being taken over by Nexstar Media Group back in July, The CW has implemented some huge changes to its programming. Announcements surrounding the cancellations of long-loved scripted series’ including Riverdale, The Flash, Nancy Drew, and Stargirl have been pouring out of press releases recently, making way for a new set of content to arrive. Gearing towards their older audience, who were reported to make up most of their viewership numbers earlier this year, The CW plans to veer away from teen-centered shows and move towards multi-cam sitcoms and procedural dramas. The decision also comes as a way to further cut down on budget costs as scripted drama productions typically cost the most money to make.

Both debuting on The CW in October, Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters and Walker prequel series Walker: Independence, have been huge successes for the network. The Winchesters tells the story of how the titular family came to be when John Winchester (Drake Rodger) met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) back in the early ‘70s. Hailing from a long line of demon hunters, Mary introduces John to the fold alongside the rest of the team: Carlos (Jojo Fleites) and Latika (Nida Khurshid). While slaying demons and diving deep into family secrets, a romance begins to blossom between John and Mary, leading them down the path to building the family we know and love from Supernatural.

While they aren’t based around the same lore, both The Winchesters and Walker: Independence have two Supernatural alum, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, respectively, at the head of their productions. The first show he fully jumped into following the bow out of Supernatural, Padalecki has starred in the first three seasons of Independence’s sequel, Walker. With the popularity of the original show, it was clear that the fans wanted more, so the wagons were circled and a series documenting how the Walkers came to live in the titular Texas town was developed. Starring Katherine McNamara as Abby Walker, the show reveals Abby’s reason for leaving Boston and traveling to the wild west — spoiler: it involves murder.

With both shows pulling in good viewership numbers, it seems like renewal announcements are imminent. After all, The CW can’t ditch all their scripted teen dramas, can it? And with the promise of exciting cameos on both The Winchesters and Walker: Independence, it’s our guess that while fans won’t get full first seasons, the stories will continue next year. Check out trailers for The Winchesters and Walker: Independence below.