Over 15 seasons from 2005 to 2020, audiences got to watch the epic saga of the Winchester brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), in the hit TV series Supernatural. They were hunters of all things supernatural, protecting the world from monsters and demons, having been brought up in this life. The family business. While the brothers’ story may be over, the family business had to start somewhere, and that’s with their parents John (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Mary (Samantha Smith). The Winchesters is a new spin-off prequel series that takes us back in time to the 1970s, exploring the lives of John and Mary, now played by Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly.

While some parts of their history will be familiar to Supernatural fans, the new series promises to deliver all the details in this largely untold story. We’ll get to see how they first met, fell in love, and made their mark in the world of hunters, all before Sam and Dean came into their lives.

Before we jump into where and when you can watch this new series, let’s check out the trailer first!

Watch The Winchesters Trailer

The trailer starts off with a familiar face, Dean Winchester, who will be narrating the series. We then head back to 1972 to get our first looks at the main cast of characters, but most importantly, of course, John and Mary. Much like their future sons when Supernatural first started, they too are both searching for their missing fathers. Some things just never change in this family!

Falling in love while fighting demons is definitely one of the strangest ways to start a relationship, but fortunately, John and Mary will have friends helping them out. The group dynamic between these young hunters looks like it will be a lot of fun, especially with the mix of new and experienced hunters working together. Like the original series, The Winchesters trailer also highlights the balance of drama, comedy, and action elements, plus hopefully some horror too to keep us hooked! Now, for one of the big questions you’ve been waiting for, where can you see the new series once it premieres?

Where Can I Watch or Stream The Winchesters?

The Winchesters will air new episodes weekly on The CW, which was also the home of Supernatural. If you can’t watch the new episodes week-to-week live, don’t worry because they will be available to stream for free the next day on The CW website.

When Is The Winchesters Premiering and How Many Episodes Will There Be?

The Winchesters will air its premiere episode on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Following this, new episodes will be aired weekly, though it remains unclear if the series will have a mid-season break as we head toward the holiday season.

The first season of The Winchesters will have 13 episodes in total. While we have some teases about the main story in the trailer, it remains mostly under wraps. Fortunately, the titles of the first six episodes have been revealed, and they might give us a few more clues. Apart from the pilot episode, aptly named “Pilot”, they are “Teach Your Children Well”, “You’re Lost Little Girl”, “Masters of War”, “Daydream Believer,” and “Art of Dying”.

Where to Watch Supernatural and More Shows Like The Winchesters

If you’re a fan of all things that go bump in the night, surely you must love watching TV shows about them too! Here are a few series that may be up your alley and worth checking out (or re-visiting!) before The Winchesters begins.

Supernatural was definitely a given for this list so let's start there. If you’ve never seen Supernatural, as mentioned before, it tells the story of brothers Sam and Dean Winchester, who aren’t on the best of terms when the series begins. The Winchester family is divided between those who choose to hunt and those that want to live a normal life. While Dean and John continue to hunt, Sam has decided to go to college and study law, hoping to leave hunting behind forever.

However, when John goes missing during a hunting trip, the brothers join forces to find him, fighting all sorts of monsters along the way as they travel around the US. Though fifteen seasons is a massive commitment to make for a single show, it’s an absolute blast and a journey you don’t miss out on. And, if you'd like to know more about each season, check out our Supernatural seasons ranking. The entire series is available to stream on Netflix.

As for more shows like these two, Locke and Key is a fantasy coming-of-age series that focuses on the Locke family, who move to a mysterious small town after a tragic event drastically shakes up their lives. After moving into their new house, siblings Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) discover a collection of magical keys tied to their father’s past and the town’s strange history.

Learning more about the keys proves to be both exciting and dangerous for the siblings, their mother Nina (Darby Stanchfield), and many others around town. Supernatural forces want to possess these keys and unleash untold horrors into our world, leaving it up to the Lockes and their allies to defend the keys and protect the town at all costs. All three seasons of the series are available to stream on Netflix.

Another show you might consider is Grimm. Working as a detective can be stressful enough, but it becomes even more so when magic, monsters, and mythical creatures are wildly thrown into the mix. This is what happens to Nicholas Burkhardt (David Giuntoli), a homicide detective from Portland who discovers that he and his ancestors are Grimm. The Grimm are a secret line of hunters who defend the world from supernatural forces known as Wesen.

Fortunately, Nicholas doesn’t have to face these newly discovered duties alone. He and his partner on the force, Detective Hank Griffin (Russell Hornsby), meet an insightful Wesen named Monroe (Silas Weir Mitchell), who acts as their guide to the supernatural community in Portland. Together, the three do all they can to keep the city safe and maintain the balance between these two worlds. All six seasons of the series are available to stream on Prime Video.

