Lying only hurts yourself, and crime never pays, but the two can sometimes make for ideal bedfellows. What better way to get away with crime than to commit it in a world where nobody will believe the victim, even the most seemingly upstanding and intelligent people? Especially when said people have reason to doubt the only witness who can prove the crime occurred. That is the case in The Window, a sharp little thriller that's just been added to Max and should be seen for its B-grade leanness and ease with building palpable dread.

What Is 'The Window' About?

Image via RKO Pictures

Little Tommy (Bobby Driscoll) has a real big problem: he can't stop lying. He loves himself a tall tale, and everybody in his local Lower East Side community knows it and has just learned to live with it. His parents try to chide and educate him into stopping, but all he does is pout and demur his way out of trouble. His reputation comes back to bite him when he's out sleeping on his building's fire escape when he witnesses a murder being committed by a couple that live upstairs, Joe (Paul Stewart) and Jean (Ruth Roman), and nobody believes his story. No matter who he turns to, be it his parents or the police, word of his antics has spread so swiftly that nobody really commits to helping him, even when they bother to do anything. The film extends past that simple premise and builds an affecting fable about the consequences of lying that has the moral power of the best Twilight Zone episodes.

'The Window' Immerses Itself in Hitchcockian Atmosphere and Tradition

The Window is directed by Ted Tetzlaff, a cinematographer most known for his work on films like My Man Godfrey and Notorious, and you have to imagine Tetzlaff's experience working with Alfred Hitchcock was a huge benefit to his own film. Tetzlaff's direction evokes a noir sense of drawing the world, with pitch black dark spaces, cramped domestic interiors, and long-spanning shadows cast by stair banisters and window bars. Even in a well-populated area bursting with inhabitants and that's shot on location in New York City, the film's realism is used against Tommy to make him suddenly not at home anymore and deeply unsettled by the places he once considered home.

Furthermore, past its initial establishing shots of the setting, the camerawork emphasizes low-angle shots that put you in the perspective of Tommy's limited perspective, in the vein of E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial. These techniques combine to form a mis-en-scene that's sickeningly claustrophobic, with the mechanics of a paranoid nightmare antagonized with the speed and efficiency of a B-grade thriller that's barely over an hour long. While fully living up to two different genre standards, they feed into the overarching theme that gives the film an extra punch that makes it more than another no-frills thriller: how fragile trust in those you depend on can be.

Trust in Authority is Fragile in 'The Window'