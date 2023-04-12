The timing for the announcement regarding the fourth season of The Windsors couldn't have been more perfect, since it arrives within the context of King Charles' coronation takin place early next month, according to Variety. Channel 4's sitcom takes a very different approach to British Royal Family history, as they take events that happened in real life and give them comedic contexts and reactions from within the people who were involved. While it is usual for productions based on the life of the family to be dramatic, serious and with the objective of winning acting awards, it is certainly a breath of fresh air to watch a team giving comedy a go.

Harry Enfield, Haydn Gwynne and Hugh Skinner are all part of the show's cast, portraying exaggerated versions of the people who reside at Buckingham Palace. Similar to the structure employed by the popular British science-fiction series, Doctor Who, The Windsors is constantly divided between full seasons and specials, implementing a release schedule that allows the short presentations to make the wait between installments shorter. After the first season premiered back in 2016, it's taken quite some time to release new episodes, with the second season airing in 2017 and the latest installment making its way to television screens in 2020.

While the team behind the project has been working on the development of the upcoming season for quite some time, the network has yet to make an official announcement, even if the episodes are expected to begin production later this year. Work on the project had to be stopped last year due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, after seven decades of sitting on the British throne. With real life events moving rather quickly, the sitcom had to wait and see what the world look like after the passing of the monarch before making any concrete decisions for their upcoming episodes.

Image via Channel 4

The Windsors' Serious Counterpart

Even if Channel 4's comedy show decides to take a more light-hearted approach while portraying the life of the Royal Family, there's still another series putting their own spin on history with a more realistic tone. Netflix's The Crown is on its way towards its inevitable conclusion, with the upcoming sixth season serving as the final installment of Peter Morgan's prestigious historical drama. Filming hasn't begun for the upcoming episodes, but taking a look back at the release schedule for previous installments, it looks like the final season of The Crown could arrive next year.

While you wait for the fourth season of The Windsors to be released, you can check out an official compilation of the previous installment's greatest moments below: