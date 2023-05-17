As the summer draws to a close this August, fans of Arthurian legends will be in for a sumptuous treat as the highly-anticipated adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles arrives on MGM+. Set in the 5th century, The Winter King follows Arthur Pendragon (Iain De Caestecker) as he evolves from an outcast to the legendary warrior and leader, whose stories have been passed down from generation to generation.

In addition to announcing that The Winter King will arrive on MGM+ on August 20, the streamer also shared the first images for the 10-episode series, which provide a compelling look at the cast and costuming. The series was filmed last year in Wales and the West Country—on the glorious landscapes that gave birth to the legend of King Arthur, with production wrapping back in February. Cornwell's trilogy was adapted for the screen by Kate Brooke and Ed Whitmore, with Peaky Blinder's Otto Bathurst serving as the lead director on the series.

De Caestecker's Arthur Pendragon is joined by Eddie Marsan as High King Uther, Ellie James as Nimue, Nathaniel Martell-White as Merlin, Stuart Campbell as Derfel, Daniel Ings as Owain, Valene Kane as Morgan, Jordan Alexandra as Guinevere, and Simon Merrells as Gundleus. Additional cast members include Steven Elder as Bishop Bedwin, Andrew Gower as Sansum, Aneirin Hughesas as Gorfydd, Emily John as Ceinwyn, Tatjana Nardone as Ladwyss, Ken Nwosu as Sagramor, and Billy Postlethwaite as Cadwys.

3 Images Image via MGM+ Image via MGM+ Image via MGM+

Close

RELATED: 5 Reasons Guy Ritchie's 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' Actually Rules

Earlier this year, Collider spoke with Gower for Carnival Row, and he also discussed his role in The Winter King, explaining what drew him to the project:

"Again, just totally different, totally different context. It's medieval. It's a retelling of the legend of Arthur, and again, I just get the joy. When I'm offered things, or when scripts come into my inbox, I'm always looking for something I haven't played because I don't want to play the same thing. I don't want to play the same time period. I'm just lucky that those franchise of books, they've offered me a character, Sansum, who I play, that goes on a mad journey in his own way, but in a totally different way. So it's lucky to land another character that I can hopefully bring life to on the screen."

The Legacy of the Warlord Chronicles

Cornwell's trilogy was first published nearly three decades ago, in the mid-1990s, and quickly became a beloved series for fantasy readers who fell in love with his storytelling style and the way that he explored life in the 5th century. The Winter King marks the first time that the trilogy has been brought to life, but it is far from the first time that the legend of King Arthur has been brought to the small—or large—screen. The Winter King follows in the footsteps of the fan-favorite BBC series Merlin and the short-lived Starz series Camelot. This time, however, The Winter King has the backing of the powerhouse studio Bad Wolf, which is responsible for His Dark Materials, A Discovery of Witches, and most notably the upcoming return of Doctor Who.

The Winter King will premiere on MGM+ on August 20, 2023. Stay tuned for the first trailer, which will likely drop in the coming weeks.