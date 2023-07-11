Arthurian legend has captured the imagination of audiences for centuries and a new adaptation of that work is about to bring the stories to life once again. MGM+'s highly-anticipated series The Winter King, adapted from Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles series, is just over a month away from gracing screens everywhere and a new trailer shows Iain de Caestecker stepping into the boots of Britain's legendary king. This Arthur Pendragon is no monarch yet, but rather an outcast rising to the occasion against his circumstances to become a renowned warrior and leader for his nation at a crucial time in its history.

Taking place in the 5th Century, The Winter King sees a divided Britain in peril. The Saxons march to take over the isle, burning a path of destruction into the land as they march. Arthur may be the only person that can save the country, but Britain feels no love for him at first as an exile and bastard son of High King Uther (Eddie Marsan). Still, it is his destiny to become the hero of legend the country needs, even if he must change its very foundations in order to save it. As the trailer emphasizes, it will be no small feat to unite the tribes and sway individuals of power onto his side, but the circumstances require a revolutionary to try something new if Britain hopes to live long enough to see the future.

Caestecker gets to show off his sword skills in the trailer, though he'll need to be just as good at politicking as he is on the field of battle in order to bring the country together. Beyond its characters and story, the new footage also shows off the stunning landscapes of the series which feel ripped right out of Arthurian legend. The Winter King was filmed in the United Kingdom, specifically in Wales and the West Country, in order to be as accurate as possible to the land King Arthur would've roamed in his time.

A Talented Team Came Together to Bring The Winter King to Life

The challenge of creating the first-ever adaptation of Warlord Chronicles was handed to the experienced duo of Bancroft creator Kate Brooke and BAFTA-nominated Manhunt writer Ed Whitmore who also served as executive producers. Sony Pictures Television's Bad Wolf banner is producing the series which bodes well considering their work on acclaimed series like Doctor Who, His Dark Materials, and A Discovery of Witches, the latter of which Brooke notably wrote for. Another recognizable name aboard the ten-part series is lead director and BAFTA winner Otto Bathurst who previously helmed 2018's Robin Hood and notably directed episodes of Halo and Peaky Blinders.

Bolstering the talented main cast are Ellie James as Nimue, Nathaniel Martello-White as Merlin, Stuart Campbell as Derfel, Daniel Ings as Owain, Valene Kane as Morgan, Jordan Alexandra as Guinevere, and Simon Merrells as Gundleus with Steven Elder as Bishop Bedwin, Andrew Gower as Sansum, Aneirin Hughes as Gorfydd, Emily John as Ceinwyn, Tatjana Nardone as Ladwyss, Ken Nwosu as Sagramor, and Billy Postlethwaite as Cadwys rounding out the ensemble.

The Winter King premieres on MGM+ on August 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT and will stream in the U.K. on ITVX later this year. Check out the trailer below.