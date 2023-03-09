The Wire is frequently held up as one of the best TV shows of all time for a variety of reasons. It featured a huge cast of memorable characters, had consistently sharp writing and was equal parts engrossing, suspenseful, and thought-provoking. Furthermore, it also had an ambitious narrative where every season, a new area of Baltimore was explored, allowing the show to cover everything from the police force to street gangs to the education system to politics to journalism.

RELATED: Unkillable TV Characters, Ranked by the Thickness of Their Plot Armor

Another thing The Wire excelled at was casting. It was a series that didn't cast too many actors who were well-known names at the time but found lesser-known actors who were hugely talented and fit right into the show. It's a testament to the casting department (and the actors) that many people who appeared on The Wire early in their careers became well-established, acclaimed actors with fruitful careers.

1 Michael B. Jordan as Wallace

Michael B. Jordan was only 15 years old when he appeared in the first season of The Wire, playing Wallace, a teenage member of the Barksdale crew. His character was memorable despite only appearing in 13 episodes, with his ultimate fate making for one of the show's most tragic scenes and one that demonstrated that The Wire wasn't going to shy away from reality.

By the early 2010s, Jordan was already one of the most interesting young actors in Hollywood, and by the mid-2010s, he'd established himself as one of the best actors in the business, thanks to memorable performances in Fruitvale Station, Chronicle, Creed, and the first Black Panther. He's even ventured into directing with the third Creed movie, further demonstrating his immense talent in the film industry.

2 Aidan Gillen as Thomas Carcetti

Image via HBO

While he might be most recognizable as the scheming Littlefinger from Game of Thrones, that show wasn't Aidan Gillen's first time playing a cunning and ambitious character in an HBO show. After all, several years before Game of Thrones began airing, he portrayed the politician Thomas "Tommy" Carcetti in The Wire's final three seasons.

Granted, Carcetti wasn't as malicious or evil as Littlefinger at his worst, but there are similarities between the characters. Even if some viewers might have first seen Gillen in the 1999 show Queer as Folk, his biggest roles were in the aforementioned two HBO shows. His career has continued steadily ever since in numerous movies and prestigious TV shows.

3 Michael K. Williams as Omar Little

The late Michael K. Williams didn't have his very first role in The Wire, with a small role in Martin Scorsese's Bringing Out The Dead (1999) and an appearance in one Season 3 episode of The Sopranos in 2001. It was his role as Omar Little throughout all five seasons of The Wire that made him a recognizable and beloved actor.

RELATED: The Most Devastating Episodes From Crime TV Shows

There's an argument to be made for Omar being the show's best character, as he's a likable lone wolf with a strict moral code and endless charisma. Williams shone in numerous critically acclaimed TV shows after The Wire ended, including having a lead role throughout all five seasons of Boardwalk Empire and giving Emmy-nominated performances in miniseries like The Night Of (2016) and When They See Us (2019).

4 Amy Ryan as Beatrice Russell

Image via HBO

After working consistently throughout the 1990s in mostly obscure TV shows, Amy Ryan had her breakout role in The Wire's second season, playing a port authority officer named Beatrice "Beadie" Russell. She's a key part of the show's second season and continues to show up for a handful of brief appearances throughout the show's remaining seasons.

Since that second season in 2003, she's had an impressive career in TV and especially film, earning an Oscar nomination for her performance in 2007's Gone Baby Gone. She also starred in a recurring role in the U.S. version of The Office and appeared in critically acclaimed films like Before The Devil Knows You're Dead and Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), to name just a couple.

5 Idris Elba as Stringer Bell

Image via HBO

Few actors from The Wire have gone on to become as well-known as Idris Elba. While it wasn't his very first role, his performance was ultimately what introduced the world to Elba, and his character (and acting) proved to be one of the best things about the first three seasons of The Wire.

By the early 2010s, he was a highly sought-after actor, appearing in Prometheus, several MCU movies, Pacific Rim, and Beasts of No Nation. He's such a great actor that not even an appearance in 2019's infamous Cats could slow his career down, as demonstrated by starring roles in 2021's The Suicide Squad and Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022).

6 Dominic West as Jimmy McNulty

In the same year as The Wire's first season, Dominic West did have a small role in 2002's Best Picture winner, Chicago. However, The Wire's first season aired before the movie's release, meaning West's breakout role was as the flawed but likable protagonist of The Wire, Jimmy McNulty.

Even 20 years on from the show's premiere, Jimmy McNulty perhaps still stands as the most memorable role West has ever played. However, his career since The Wire has been strong, given he's starred in movies like 300and Pride and has more recently been playing Prince Charles in the ever-popular drama series The Crown.

7 David Costabile as Thomas Klebanow

Image via HBO

David Costabile may not be an actor most people know by name, but he certainly has a recognizable face thanks to having roles in plenty of popular TV shows. The first of those may well be The Wire, as he had a recurring role throughout Season 5 as Managing Editor Thomas Klebanow at The Baltimore Sun newspaper.

RELATED: From 'The Wire' to 'Game of Thrones': TV Characters We Wish Hadn't Left Their Shows So Soon

Since The Wire ended, he's had plenty of other notable roles, memorably playing Gale Boetticher in Breaking Bad, who's a pivotal character in the show despite only appearing in seven episodes. Since 2016, he's also had a leading role in the long-running Billions, being credited in all 72 episodes of the show so far.

8 Reg E. Cathey as Norman Wilson

Image via HBO

From Season 4 of The Wire onwards, Reg E. Cathey played political operative Norman Wilson, a key associate of Tommy Carcetti. He was a memorable supporting character in the show, and Cathey ensured he was a charismatic and likable presence, particularly in contrast to Carcetti and his gradual but noticeable moral decline.

Several years after The Wire finished ended, Cathey landed perhaps his best-known role as Freddy Hayes in House of Cards, which saw him earn three Emmy nominations and one win, and he also had a posthumous role in the second and final season of Luke Cage, after passing away in early 2018.

9 Andre Royo as Reginald "Bubbles" Cousins

Image via HBO

One character who can potentially rival Omar Little for the title of the best character in The Wire would have to be Bubbles. He's shown to struggle with heroin addiction throughout the show's five seasons, with his character serving to humanize those who buy the drugs sold by the show's street gangs.

Part of the reason Bubbles is such a compelling character is because of Andre Royo's phenomenal performance, given he's able to make him likable, tragic, and down-to-earth all at once. Since The Wire, he's had a successful career mostly in TV and some indie films like The Spectacular Now, Super, and the recent To Leslie, but deserves to be more high-profile, seeing as he's always a highlight of whatever he appears in.

10 Lance Reddick as Cedric Daniels

Image via HBO

Though he played a memorable recurring character in the HBO prison drama Oz, Lance Reddick's breakout role wouldn't come until The Wire. He played one of the show's most prominent characters, given he appeared in all five seasons as Cedric Daniels, a respected and senior officer within the Baltimore Police Department.

In 2008 — the same year The Wire ended — Reddick was cast in a lead role in the sci-fi show Fringe and ultimately appeared in 90 of the show's 100 episodes. Since then, he's perhaps most recognizable for his role as Charon in all the John Wick movies, including the fourth film and the series' upcoming spin-off, Ballerina.

KEEP READING: Gripping TV Dramas That Were Also Sometimes Hilarious