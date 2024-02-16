The Big Picture Avon Barksdale rules the streets of Baltimore in The Wire , but a major character death in the sixth episode of Season 2 alters the trajectory of the show.

Avon's nephew, D'Angelo Barksdale, tries to break away from his family's criminal legacy, leading to a betrayal by Avon's second-in-command, Stringer Bell.

After D'Angelo's death, the dynamics of the show shift as Stringer takes control of the Barksdale Organization, and a power struggle ensues with Avon, impacting the remainder of the series.

In 2002, David Simon and HBO partnered to deliver one of the most accurate and thrilling journeys into street crime, drug dealing, the citywide police force trying to keep them in check, and the corruption that ran rampant in City Hall. The Wire, along with shows like Oz and The Sopranos, made HBO the gold standard for gritty original programming.

Simon, a former Baltimore Sun reporter, brought an authentic feel to the stories set in the port city. His characters were unforgettable, including Stringer Bell (Idris Elba), loose cannon Omar Little (played by the late, great Michael K. Williams), Avon Barksdale (Wood Harris), and Avon's nephew D'Angelo Barksdale (Lawrence Gilliard Jr.). The cops hunting them down are just as compelling, among them Jimmy McNulty (Dominic West), Bunk Moreland (Wendell Pierce), and Lt. Cedric Daniels (Lance Reddick).

The game of cat and mouse clicks along at a perfectly measured place for the first season and a half, but in the sixth episode of Season 2, called "All Prologue," one of these characters is killed off, and a decades-long friendship is betrayed. Beyond that major character death, the episode alters the trajectory of the show for the rest of its five-season run.

Avon Barksdale Rules Baltimore in the Beginning of 'The Wire'

Throughout The Wire's first season, as well as into the first half of Season 2, the streets of West Baltimore are run by the biggest drug dealer in town: Avon Barksdale. He fights for control of every street corner and the prime inner-city housing projects, referred to as "the towers," so he can keep his empire thriving. Stringer Bell is his second-in-command who makes sure that everything is being handled on the street and the organization is running smoothly. Below Stringer is Avon's nephew, D'Angelo, in charge of running a prime piece of real estate within the projects known as "The Pit."

Avon believes in ruling with an iron fist. He isn't about to cede any of the territory he has fought so hard to claim. That typically amounts to more muscle and guns, which leads to more senseless deaths. By the finale of Season 1, Lt. Daniels and his rag-tag group of cops run the perfect wire and are able to pin some serious charges on both Avon and D'Angelo. Avon gets off easy with a sentence of only seven years, but D'Angelo ends up taking the fall for a lot of things he had nothing to do with, earning a 20-year sentence to close out the first season.

D'Angelo Barksdale Tries to Break Away From His Family's Criminal Legacy

Over the entirety of The Wire's first season, D'Angelo is unable to fully embrace a life of crime like other family members. Although he and his girlfriend Donette (Shamyl Brown), who is also the mother of his young son, have been staying in a nice apartment paid for by Avon, being beholden to his uncle doesn't sit well with D'Angelo. When he is arrested, he wants to make a deal with McNulty and Moreland if they can set him up with a new identity somewhere far away from the mean streets of Baltimore. However, Avon and Stringer know that D'Angelo is a weak link in their code of silence with law enforcement and will be tempted to give up information on both of them. Even though Avon tries to take care of D'Angelo in prison by getting him a cushy library gig, the younger man makes it known that he is going to distance himself from the Barksdale criminal enterprise moving forward.

When Avon gets sent to prison, Stringer Bell begins to take on a larger role in the day-to-day operations of the Barksdale Organization. Stringer has been striving to work smarter instead of harder, reading Adam Smith's Wealth of Nations and taking macroeconomics courses at the local community college to implement aspects of supply and demand. Even with this new approach, however, Stringer and Avon butt heads over which approach is better. Avon has a propensity for violence and gunplay to maintain order, while Stringer has always wanted to engage in a more cerebral approach to making money.

Avon and D'Angelo doing time behind bars presents the perfect opportunity for Stringer to take control of the whole operation, and one of the biggest decisions he makes changes the course of The Wireover its final three seasons. Out of concern that D'Angelo will snitch to earn himself a lighter sentence, Stringer goes behind Avon's back, hiring a hitman from Washington, DC to kill D'Angelo in prison and make it look like he died by hanging. This is a turning point in the show, as Stringer ultimately usurps Avon as the man calling the shots.

After D'Angelo's Death, 'The Wire' Changed in Several Ways

By killing D'Angelo, Stringer initiates a different way of taking care of business on The Wire. When he kills Avon's own blood, he makes a decisive power grab for control of the Barksdale Organization. Once Avon makes a sweetheart deal of his own and gets out after serving just one year, his old way of handling things has been supplanted by his former lieutenant. While Avon has been doing time, Stringer streamlines the business and implements a mafia-like philosophy that renders Avon's tough-guy mentality and approach almost obsolete. Beyond the shift in power dynamics, Stringer also succeeds in taking D'Angelo, the one character who demonstrates some kind of redemptive core values, off the board.

This move has ripple effects that carry out through the remainder of The Wire's seasons. When it comes time for Avon to serve up Stringer to Brother Mouzon (Michael Potts) and Omar Little in Season 3, Episode 11, "Middle Ground," their irreparably damaged relationship over the ordered killing of D'Angelo ultimately costs Stringer his life as well. But the paradigm shift in tone and mood that came from the events in "All Prologue" remains even beyond Stringer's death. The struggle for the top of the food chain becomes tense and unsettled after the two longtime friends and business partners fall out.

Marlo Stanfield (Jamie Hector) may have been ruthless, and Snoop (Felicia Ramsey) was certainly stone-cold as The Wire later sprinted to the finish line with a satisfying finale, but the complex relationship between Stringer and Avon could never be duplicated, and no other character's death hit us quite as hard as D'Angelo's.

