The Wire remains a landmark series in the context of the evolution of television entertainment and the rising prominence of HBO as a powerhouse in the industry. The crime series, following the drug trade in Baltimore, was seldom recognized by awards ceremonies at the time but has earned high praise in the years since its release to be viewed as one of the greatest shows of all time.

Each of the five seasons focuses on a different component of Baltimore’s criminal underworld, ranging from the docks to the schoolyard from the police in the streets to the dealers they pursue, and even the city's elected officials. It’s a testament to The Wire’s consistent brilliance that all five seasons are represented when looking at the series’ best episodes according to IMDb.

10 "Port in a Storm"

Season 2, Episode 12

IMDb Score: 9/10

Focusing on the dockworkers and the smuggling operation in Baltimore, The Wire’s second season was initially jarring as it strayed so drastically from season one’s tight lens on the pit. However, with elements of family tragedy and an intriguing focus on workers’ union politics, it has come to be viewed in a more positive light retrospectively.

Serving as the season finale, "Port in a Storm" saw Nick Sobotka (Pablo Schreiber) struggling to come to terms with his shattered family as he turns himself into the police while Stringer Bell (Idris Elba) strikes a deal against Avon’s (Wood Harris) wishes. The most pointed moment of the episode came when, after months of police work, the Greeks merely left the country on a flight, escaping punishment for their terrible crime operation.

9 "Cleaning Up"

Season 1, Episode 12

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

“Cleaning Up” was the penultimate episode of the first season and saw a rampant rise in tensions as the Barksdale crew learned for certain that they were being investigated. They change up their communication process, dispersing the pager system which renders the police detail ineffective.

Wallace’s (Michael B. Jordan)return to the pits presented a dilemma for the Barksdale crew, and their actions made for one of the most confronting moments in the show in Wallace’s execution. Jordan was heartbreakingly phenomenal in the scene, sobbing as he begged for his life while his two friends had to carry out the hit.

8 "Bad Dreams"

Season 2, Episode 11

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

The top-rated episode from The Wire’s second season, "Bad Dreams" was effectively where the story of the docks came to a head. In the aftermath of Ziggy’s (James Ransone) murder conviction, Frank (Chris Bauer) pledges he will do whatever is necessary to help his son, be it cooperating with police, becoming more entrenched in the criminal underworld, or both.

Focused on Frank, the episode is deeply tragic as the honorable intentions he has for the dockworkers clash with his sketchy, ends-justify-the-means dealings with catastrophic consequences. The episode’s closing moments, as a doomed Frank meets with the Greeks, are among the most poignant and damning images in the whole series.

7 "The Cost"

Season 1, Episode 10

IMDb Score: 9.2/10

IMDb’s highest-rated episode of the first season, “The Cost” was one of the most action-packed installments of the entire series. Forced to make a move, the police detail on the Barksdale crime organization arranges a buy-bust which goes horribly wrong when an undercover officer is caught up in a gangland ambush.

As a truly gripping episode, it spends a lot of time with the detectives and setting up their planned bust. However, it also sheds light on both sides of the feud between Omar (Michael K. Williams) and Barksdale and proves to be a powerful episode in Bubs’ (Andre Royo) complicated relationship with addiction.

6 "Late Editions"

Season 5, Episode 9

IMDb Score: 9.3/10

As the penultimate episode of the entire series, "Late Editions" was masterfully getting The Wire’s farewell underway. Freamon (Clarke Peters) made a major breakthrough in bringing down Marlo’s (Jamie Hector) drug empire while McNulty’s (Dominic West) fake serial killer ploy came to an inevitable end, but the true brilliance of the episode sat with its youngest characters.

Michael (Tristan Wilds) killed Snoop (Felicia Pearson) and severed ties with Marlo’s operation while getting Dukie (Jermaine Crawford) and Bug (Keenon Brice) to safer locations. The scene where Dukie reminisces on a prank the boys played only for Michael to say he can't recall it perfectly highlighted how the city's social structures had so dismally failed its most vulnerable citizens and signaled the boys' tragic trajectories going forward.

5 "That’s Got His Own"

Season 4, Episode 12

IMDb Score: 9.3/10

The Wire was very rarely an uplifting series, but few episodes were as bleak as "That’s Got His Own", the penultimate episode of season four. Its most striking moments came from the Major Crimes Unit with Freamon confident he has located the disposed bodies of Snoop and Chris (Gbenga Akinnagbe) but is hamstrung to investigate further as the city’s political figures fear the ramifications of the discovery on voters.

Additionally, Bubs makes a devastating mistake with fatal consequences, while the Mayor’s office’s shock at the school debt only places further pressure and restraints on the education system. The episode’s one rousing element came, unsurprisingly, from Omar as the fan-favorite stick-up man pulled off his most ambitious heist of the show.

4 "Mission Accomplished"

Season 3, Episode 12

IMDb Score: 9.3/10

The back end of The Wire’s third season was a rare moment of television perfection, all of which culminated in a flawless season finale in "Mission Accomplished". The episode saw McNulty and the detail finally bring down Avon Barksdale’s drug empire as the kingpin readied his troops for war against Marlo Stanfield.

The episode also featured massive moments in Mayor Royce (Glynn Turman) and Tommy Carcetti’s (Aidan Gillen) political campaigns as the controversial drug safe zone ‘Hamsterdam’ was brought undone. There was a peculiar finality to the episode which saw plot threads from the start of the show wrap-up, laying the platform for how the game would evolve with a new generation of dealers taking control.

3 "Final Grades"

Season 4, Episode 13

IMDb Score: 9.5/10

Opting to showcase the grim reality of the drug trade rather than a sensationalized interpretation of it, The Wire was at its absolute best when at its bleakest. Few seasons of any show have been as pointed and eye-opening as season four which focused on Baltimore’s schooling system and how kids are recruited into a life of crime.

The season finale brings all of those ideas to a tee while also highlighting how the game has changed under Marlo’s reign. A disenfranchised Bodie (J. D. Williams) speaks his mind to McNulty, Bubs remains struggling after his attempt at revenge, and Mayor Carcetti prioritizes his campaign to run for governor over his promise to improve the schooling system.

2 "-30-"

Season 5, Episode 10

IMDb Score: 9.6/10

Offering fans satisfying closures to character arcs while ensuring they were well aware that the drug trade would continue to thrive, "-30-" excelled as the series finale. The most notable aspect of the episode was how it wrapped up McNulty’s serial killer ploy and the political fallout which unraveled to keep the lie a secret.

It also saw the power of the city’s drug trade again change hands as the kids tragically began to find their own way in Baltimore’s criminal landscape. Most importantly though, it offered a poignant and meaningful summary of the series' central themes of morality and crime which unfolded on an epic scale and managed to have a tight, rewarding, and reflective ending.

1 "Middle Ground"

Season 3, Episode 11

IMDb Score: 9.6/10

The nature of the series was to be ongoing in that, while certain characters would have contained arcs, the majority of the story would remain open-ended to showcase the generational transition of power in the drug trade. With the obvious exception of the series finale, the one episode which felt like it was actively concluding multiple arcs was "Middle Ground".

This was largely because it detailed how the Barksdale operation was set to fall, with Brother Mouzone (Michael Potts) and Omar uniting against Stringer Bell and the police closing in on Avon, leading to Marlo taking control of the streets. It also saw 'Hamsterdam' begin to unravel as Carcetti weighed up its success against the political consequences of its revelation.

