An acclaimed HBO crime series that ran from 2002-2008, The Wire has rightfully come to be viewed as one of the greatest and most important television shows of all time. Following the drug trade in Baltimore, the series was a relentless voyage through corruption in the city, armed with gripping ultra-realism and dozens of incredible characters.

It also had a penchant for great dialogue, a by-product of the creators’ immersion in the city’s brutal underbelly. From some of Omar Liddle’s (Michael K. Williams) best quips to scathing views on modern American society, The Wire was ripe with outstanding quotes that will long be remembered.

10 "You come at the king, you best not miss."

Omar Little — Season 1, Episode 8 (2002)

A flamboyant stick-up man who ripped off drug dealers and had a reputation that inspired fear from his rivals, Omar Little (Michael K. Williams) remains one of television's coolest characters. As stylish and charismatic as he was, though, Omar’s true strength in the criminal environment was his ruthlessness and his evasiveness.

While many wanted to kill Omar out of spite, homophobia, or just plain business sense, the potential risk of botching the murder attempt outweighed the reward. Omar’s clear warning to anyone trying to gun him down was definitive.

9 "I still wake up white in a city that ain’t."

Tommy Carcetti — Season 4, Episode 2 (2006)

The Wire’s all-consuming look at crime and corruption in Baltimore saw the series explore the city’s political landscape with its signature poignant realism. With Season 3 focusing on that aspect of Baltimore, Season 4 moved on to the schooling system but still followed Tommy Carcetti’s (Aidan Gillen) campaign to become mayor.

Disheartened by low polling figures, Carcetti concedes he is facing an uphill battle with his endeavor because he is a white candidate in a city with a majority Black population. The blunt acknowledgment, "I stil, heatede in a city that ain’t," was a raw and poignant insight into the show’s interwoven racial and societal themes.

8 "How my hair look, Mike?"

Felicia "Snoop" Pearson — Season 5, Episode 9 (2008)

The Wire definitely had more philosophical lines, but few were as strikingly poignant as Snoop’s (Felicia Pearson) final words. A ruthless enforcer for Marlo Stanfield’s (Jamie Hector) operation, Snoop was a cold-blooded killer, becoming a far more chilling character than her male counterparts in the process.

With Mike (Tristan Wilds) suspicious of an ambush from Snoop, he bides his time before striking, catching her off guard before the two have a brief, heated exchange about what's at play. Resigned to her fate, Snoop asks Mike how her hair looks, with Mike reassuring her before he does what he must.

7 "We used to make sh*t in this country, build sh*t. Now we just put our hand in the next guy’s pocket."

Frank Sobotka — Season 2, Episode 11 (2003)

While it was polarizing upon release, The Wire's second season has come to be viewed as one of the series' best as it focused on the docks. A huge reason for that was its phenomenal characters, incredible writing, and inescapable sense of hopelessness.

An embodiment of that looming dread was Frank Sobotka (Chris Bauer), the head of the dockworkers’ union who finds himself embattled with the law, criminal associates, and even his own family’s disasters. Bitter at the fact that his union work is amounting to nothing, Frank’s lament on the deterioration of America’s manufacturing culture is notably scathing.

6 "I got the shotgun. You got the briefcase."

Omar Little — Season 2, Episode 6 (2003)

The Season 2 scene in which Omar takes the stand and is questioned by Maurice Levy (Michael Kostroff) is fondly remembered by many. Adorned in a black and red jacket and a loud, floral tie, Omar’s laid-back charisma and unashamed sense of self ensured he won over the courtroom to Levy’s dismay.

With Levy trying to demonize Omar as a parasite leeching off a socially destructive drug organization for self-gain, Omar coolly reminds Levy that he isn’t so different himself. With Levy and the court stunned, Omar elaborates, saying, “I got the shotgun. You got the briefcase. It's all in the game though, right?”

5 "The pawns, man, in the game, they get capped quick. They be out early."

D’Angelo Barksdale — Season 1, Episode 3 (2002)

One of the best achievements of The Wire was taking the complicated nature of a city’s crime infrastructure and relaying it to audiences in a clear and concise way. A masterful example of that is the famous scene from the first season, where D’Angelo (Lawrence Gilliard Jr.) teaches chess to Bodie (J.D. Williams) and Wallace (a very young Michael B. Jordan).

While the dialogue remains deft, there are obvious parallels drawn from between pieces on the board and the hierarchy of the drug industry. The notion became something of a familiar through-line across the series, with the men each acknowledging that they serve as the pawns in "the game" they are a part of.

4 "Man, money ain’t got no owners. Only spenders."

Omar Little — Season 4, Episode 4 (2006)

Even when tensions were at their boiling point, Omar could be counted on to deliver an effortlessly cool and surprisingly contemplative one-liner. That was the case when he held up a poker game that included the ruthless kingpin, Marlo Stanfield.

In the midst of the robbery, Marlo issues a warning, informing the stick-up man that it is his money that he is stealing. The brief scene gives Omar plenty of badass one-liners throughout, but none trump his philosophical retort to Marlo’s warning where he says, “man, money ain’t got no owners. Only spenders.”

3 "A man must have a code."

William "Bunk" Moreland — Season 1, Episode 7 (2002)

One of many great quotes that would define the series’ gripping philosophy, Bunk (Wendell Pierce) originally said, “A man must have a code” almost sarcastically. While speaking with Omar, who was coming forward to report a murder, the renowned criminal preached that he wasn’t an innocent man, he’d never target someone not involved in the drug trade.

Bunk may have been doubtful at first, but it proved to be a code that Omar lived by and raised an intriguing question on the morality of many characters in the series. The idea of living life with a code also proved to be a thematic through-line between Bunk and Omar for their ensuing encounters.

2 "All in the game, yo… all in the game."

Omar Little — Season 1, Episode 13 (2002)

In addition to his suave, his shotgun, and his stylish way with words, the thing that made Omar such a magnetic fan favorite was his absolute clarity on the drug business. Few lines exemplified that quite like "all in the game, yo… all in the game," the line which would close out the first season.

While the line used in the context is Omar’s way of telling the man on the wrong end of his revolver that it’s nothing personal, the quote was also emblematic of the series’ bleak morality. Violence was a natural part of their world; Omar’s quote just encouraged the players of "the game" to embrace it for what it is and thrive accordingly.

1 "We’re building something here, Detective. We’re building it from scratch. All the pieces matter."

Lester Freamon — Season 1, Episode 6 (2002)

The first season of The Wire largely introduced what the show would become by limiting its focus to the street-level dealers and the newly assembled Major Crimes Unit of the Baltimore Police Department. Using wiretaps to monitor the Barksdale drug operation, the series struck a defining sentiment in the first season's sixth episode.

Having just listened in on a coded call with no apparent criminal links, Pryzbylewski (Jim True-Frost) logs the call as non-pertinent. Lester Freamon (Clarke Peters) pulls up his colleague’s naivety, informing him that every little detail matters when working on a case like theirs. “All the pieces matter” would go on to become a defining tagline of the series.

