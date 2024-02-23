The Big Picture The Wire analyzes the complex relationship between American infrastructure and the drug trade through its immersive storytelling.

Cutty's redemption arc in The Wire highlights the cyclical nature of the drug trade and the impact of social outreach programs.

Cutty's ambiguous ending in The Wire showcases the struggle to affect change in a system plagued by bureaucracy and selfish impulses.

Often cited as one of the greatest drama shows of all-time, The Wire was a groundbreaking series that utilizes a Shakespearean narrative structure to analyze the complex relationship between American infrastructure and the drug trade. Unlike traditional drama programs that follow a core group of characters from the pilot episode onward, The Wire grows only more immersive with each season, as it shows how different subjects are intertwined in the ongoing effort by Baltimore’s police department to put drug dealers behind bars. While the show’s authenticity and profound political commentary made it "must watch" television, it’s the great characters that make The Wire so compulsively watchable. In a series that often analyzes its subjects’ capacity for change, no character on The Wire has a better redemptive arc than Chad Coleman’s Dennis "Cutty" Wise.

Who Is Cutty on 'The Wire'?

Set in Baltimore, Maryland, The Wire ostensibly follows the police detectives Jimmy McNulty (Dominic West) and Bunk Moreland (Wendell Pierce) as they try to investigate an illicit drug ring led by the powerful dealer Avon Barksdale (Wood Harris) and his key operator, Stringer Bell (Idris Elba). What becomes evident early on in The Wire is that this seemingly simplistic operation intertwines a massive ensemble of characters who are inadvertently forced to choose sides in order to “stay in the game.” The Wire’s third season was among its most consequential, as it showed the failings of America’s prison infrastructure and the subsequent political fallout. This is also the season that saw the debut of Cutty, a former member of the Barksdale operation who is reaching the end of his prison sentence.

Cutty represents the tragically cyclical nature of the drug trade, as he is forced to return to a lifestyle that has already cost him some of the best years of his life. It’s revealed over the course of the third season that Cutty personally took the blame for the murders that he committed in order to protect the larger Barksdale operation, but his sacrifice did not end up being rewarded. Rather, Barksdale sees Cutty as a valuable asset who can once again be utilized upon his release. It’s rather haunting to see how susceptible Cutty is to his impulse to help Barksdale; while it’s evident that he needs to make a change in order to save his livelihood, he has never known anything other than drug dealing. Even if Cutty is unflinchingly loyal to Barksdale, it’s unlikely that his employer would ever show him the same courtesy.

The Wire does a great job at showing how Cutty reaches his breaking point. In the short interim after he is released and begins intimidating targets for Barksdale, Cutty discovers that very little has changed in Baltimore since the last time he set foot in the city as a free man. After an encounter with the younger dealer Fruit (Brandon Fobbs) nearly ends in a bloodbath, Cutty realizes that he has been replaced by a younger generation of criminals, and could very easily be left out to dry. By recognizing that he is merely a pawn whose actions won’t have any lasting ramifications, Cutty reaches a moment of self-actualization that only a few characters in The Wire ever reached.

Why Cutty’s Redemption Hits So Hard

Although it’s often a somber series that is unafraid to kill off fan-favorite characters, Cutty’s change of course represents the optimism of The Wire. Although he is humiliated to be working as a landscaper in order to provide for himself, fearing the association of drug money, Cutty eventually finds that Barksdale’s newest rival, Marlo Stanfield (James Hector), is also pulling from the city's resources in order to fund his smuggling operation. Recognizing that the city itself is on the verge of collapse as these two titans of the trade engage in combat with each other, Cutty decides to give back to his community by opening a gym. It was a great route to take the character, as Cutty feels that his interpersonal skills and willingness to inspire others are better suited for an environment that he is in control of.

Cutty is essential in The Wire’s analysis of the public education system, which becomes a core theme within the fourth season. There are few resources dedicated to the primary education centers, and as a result of the system’s failing, many young boys are drawn into the roles of young dealers. Cutty recognizes the demonstrably destructive impact that this has on the city’s future, and uses his gym to give the boys a more positive way to spend their time out of school. Beyond simply giving them a means to protect themselves when faced with the dangers of Baltimore’s streets, Cutty impresses his knowledge of the inherently tragic nature of “the game” on kids like Michael Lee (Tristan Wilds) and Justin (Justin Burley). As someone who has dedicated so much of his life already to “the game,” Cutty’s warnings about working as dealers land with more impact upon his pupils.

'The Wire' Gives Cutty a Poignant Ending

While his social outreach program provided the series with some of its more inspiring episodes, The Wire does not sanitize Cutty’s journey or present his dilemma in an idealistic manner. Since the inception of his gym, Cutty finds it difficult to work through the bureaucratic red tape that is in place to block his community from evolving. He is even forced to utilize his connections to both Barksdale himself and the police sergeant Ellis Carver (Seth Gilliam) to ensure that his gym has the property political and financial backing that it requires to survive.

While the show’s near perfect finale wrapped up many loose ends, Cutty’s arc is left deliberately ambiguous. Despite earning the respect of many of his pupils, Cutty’s more selfish impulses often take the best of him, and he’s unable to get Michael Lee to remove himself entirely from the world of crime. While it’s unclear if Cutty’s personal shift in priorities had any impact, his desire for change certainly makes for one of The Wire’s most compelling character trajectories.

