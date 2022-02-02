Few television series can match the sheer legacy of HBO's The Wire. It's been 20 years since the beloved drama debuted and along with The Sopranos, it essentially reinvented what television could be, proving it to be as fruitful an artistic medium as film. Even at a distance, it’s easy to see what made the show such a lingering success: of course, there’s the acting, writing, and direction—all of which are top-tier—but there’s also something more. It makes profound observations on contemporary urban life in America that few other pieces of media even attempt.

For a show mostly centered around police and criminals, it’s startlingly unlike any other ‘cop show’ that preceded it. It depicts blurred lines of morality, with both sides of the law acting on ambiguous codes that often disregard legality while just as frequently adhering to unwritten laws of honor. Drug dealers and police detectives alike are depicted as psychologically complicated figures easy to relate to and empathize with.

It helps that it’s also so damn real. The grit and rawness lend a sincerity to its story that makes it all the more urgent. Because of its timely observations at rarely depicted corners of American life, it isn’t just important artistically but also culturally. It’s gone on to influence any number of dramatic TV programs and films, and it’s even been the focus of a number of highly esteemed college courses.

But even with a show as consistently fantastic as The Wire, not all seasons are created equal. Particularly because each season shifts from one city institution to the next, there are undeniably times when the series succeeds more than others. From street hustlers to stevedores to mayoral candidates, let’s take a look at every season of The Wire in order of its greatness.

Season 5

Don’t misunderstand. The Wire at its worst is still miles ahead of most series at their best. Even though the show’s final season is its weakest, it still offers enough of the kind of literary storytelling one would expect from the series to keep it deeply rewarding. Its lowest lows are still pretty good, and there are plenty of moments to prove that the show hadn’t lost its ability to wow.

There’s also something to be said for the final season’s ability to sum up the themes and philosophies the show had presented while sketching satisfying — even if sometimes tragic — endings to the stories of each of its characters. Nothing feels out of place. Actions that were set into motion throughout the prior four years saw their inevitable consequences, and it’s fulfilling to watch them carry out.

Sill, Season 5 struggles under the massive weight of the preceding four seasons, misstepping far more frequently than any of the show’s other years. The inclusion of the Baltimore Sun plot line, which would serve as the season’s backbone, failed to be as emotionally or thematically rich as any of the other narrative tangents the series had taken earlier in its run. The infamous “serial-killer” plot is practically the only instance in which the show flirted with becoming difficult to believe, and the concepts of journalistic integrity, while linked thematically with the dishonesty prevalent throughout the show, feel a bit contrived.

Even if it succeeds at tying up nearly every loose end the previous seasons had left, even if it ends the story of the series with the kind of poeticism one would expect from The Wire, it still remains in the shadow of the show at its prime.

Season 2

I know. This curveball of a season is frequently considered amongst fans to be the series’ worst, but really it’s just as frequently misunderstood. After establishing a fantastic cast of characters in the first season, the show decided to take a drastic shift in attention towards the docks of Baltimore, where an entirely new group of faces is met. It’s not uncommon for a series to utilize a new season to introduce new characters, but the complete shift to an entirely different territory such as this was unusual, to say the least.

It’s true: season two establishes a number of characters that never return, including one of the least likable in the entire series—here's looking at you, Ziggy (James Ransone)—but it’s a testament to the show’s unparalleled writing and consistently inspiring performances that viewers are drawn into the plot and invested emotionally in these new faces. Yeah, even Ziggy! Once the surprise of the change wears off, it’s clear that the story told is as gripping as anything else in The Wire. The only problem is much of it feels a bit loosely connected to the rest of the series. Stevedores aside, it’s not like the Barksdale organization is suddenly neglected. There’s plenty of time spent with Avon (Wood Harris) and company, including a plot line serving as a crucial catalyst to the intense drama between Avon and Stringer (Idris Elba) that would carry through to the next season.

This season also takes a fantastic risk that every season of the series would follow. With the drama shifting primarily to the Sobotkas, the Stevedores, and the Greek’s (Bill Raymond) importation empire, the series established its ambitions as particularly grand. Here was a show that wasn’t just about any one thing — or any one group of characters — it was about an entire city and those who inhabit it as their lives intertwine, intersect, and branch off into different directions.

Season 1

Few series ever manage as explosive of a start as The Wire, and its first season showcases an instantly gripping drama with incomparable eye for plotting and characterization. From the start it proves to be a deeply intelligent show tackling complex, universal themes wrapped in a gritty and realistic package. Season one is the show at its simplest: without the additional plots of the later seasons layering atop one another, it was able to examine its base characters much more closely. On one side, we have the streets, primarily the addicts and the dealers, as they grapple with the unwritten laws of “the game”. On the other, we have the cops, who struggle with their own tendencies to stray from playing by the book.

What could have been just another show about cops catching criminals instead created a novelistic dissection of a complicated society. Through the introduction of Avon Barksdale, Stringer Bell, and the subordinates in their criminal organization, The Wire establishes deeply-written characters that were bound to break into the cultural canon. The first season is also exceptional at establishing why the characters behave as they do, with their actions seeming like plausible choices given their circumstances. It’s completely fascinating to get drawn into the world, to see with great intimacy how everything works. Even if the show stuck solely to this formula, it would have created something timeless and gripping.

Season 3

After two excellent seasons of drama, Season 3 established The Wire as the best program on television. Dramatically speaking, little else can compare with the Machiavellian tragedy of Avon and Stringer, which comes to full fruition here in the best scene of the entire series. We at long last see the inevitable fracture between two men who once seemed unbreakable but now operate according to entirely opposite fundamentals. It’s a heartbreaking thing to see, but it’s a crucial part of understanding that in the Game, there are no winners.

There’s also plenty of Omar (Michael K. Williams), which is always a good thing. His vendetta against the Barksdales makes for crucial moments in the character’s story, further adding to the complexities of everybody’s favorite drug-dealer-robbing killer. Then there’s "Hamsterdam", Bunny Colvin’s (Robert Wisdom) attempt at creating “free zones” where drug use is decriminalized. What follows is the show at its grittiest, driving home a point made by the show since day one: laws can be as equally to blame for a community’s downfall as the crimes themselves. Finally, the inclusion of the political workings of Baltimore is another necessary bolt in the machine: we’re shown quite definitively that nobody is truly innocent.

Season 4

Here it is: probably the greatest season of television ever aired. Really, it’s incredible how much it accomplishes at once. By this late in the series, many narrative threads had been spun, and the show effortlessly weaves them together, juggling plot points with astounding grace. As the list of characters only continues to grow, the show manages to give each adequate attention while further exploring the rippling effects of crime and policing in Baltimore.

There’s plenty of screen time given to the rising Stanfield Organization as they take over territory from the shattered fragments of the Barksdales. With Marlo, Snoop, and Chris (Jamie Hector, Felicia Pearson, and Gbenga Akinnagbe), the show’s most memorable and chillingly diabolical characters, taking the place once held by Avon and Stringer, The Wire makes a poignant point on the futility of the War on Drugs: no matter who gets taken down, there’ll always be somebody else to take their place, and once bodies start disappearing en masse, it becomes clear that the community is all the worse for it.

The turn of attention to the inner-city school system is the most emotionally rich of all the series' tangents, proving to be a candid statement on how crime is made cyclical in a given community. Dukie, Randy, Namond, and Michael (Jermaine Crawford, Maestro Harrell, Julito McCullum, and Tristan Wilds) don’t feel like the newcomers that they are, instead becoming as captivating characters as any other in the series. As their lives fall to ruin as a consequence of their upbringing and their education, the teenagers become heartbreaking examples of those failed by their community and their government. It’s a sobering realization in a series full of them, and Season 4 is the show reaching beyond its already established heights and succeeding effortlessly.

