Hollywood's era of revivals and reboots is here to stay and as more and more classic shows get picked up for this tricky treatment, it might only be a matter of time before this wave spins The Wire's way. However, one of its stars, Michael B. Jordan who played the role of a teenage drug dealer named Wallace, has recently shared his opinion on a possible revival, and he's very much against it. As we've recently seen, the success rate of revivals is a mixed bag with flat-out flops proving that a revival is simply not for every show. Running for five successful seasons, The Wire left behind a great TV legacy, one that Jordan thinks should not be tampered with.

As part of his promotion for Sinners, his latest team-up with Ryan Coogler, Jordan recently sat down for an interview with GQ where he walked down memory lane discussing the iconic characters of his career. First up was his role in the crime series, The Wire which came when he was 15 years old. Renowned for its accurate depiction of criminal activities within society, The Wire had a high character death rate, but Jordan's Wallace was able to last through the entire 13 episodes of Season 1. The Black Panther star explained how this small role paved the way for him in the industry and helped open the doors to more roles. However, Jordan insisted that the show should remain in its original form without any form of reboot:

"I would love to see that just remain, you know, without a reboot, without a recast, any of that stuff. Just leave it. Leave it where it is. I mean, maybe I’m biased because I’m a part of it, you know what I’m saying. I don’t want to see The Wire rebooted at all."

Michael B. Jordan Isn't The Only 'The Wire' Cast Member Against A Revival