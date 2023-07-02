HBO's gritty drug/crime drama, The Wire, is consistently listed as one of television's best shows putting it in the company of Breaking Bad and The Sopranos. The Wire brings the problems plaguing Baltimore's inner city to the small screen. Big city bureaucracy, addiction, and police officers that don't always play by the rules are common threads that weave The Wire together, but 10 shows stand out.

For five seasons fans of The Wire were drawn into the lives of Baltimore drug kingpin Avon Barksdale (Wood Harris), and Avon's long-time best friend Stringer Bell (Idris Elba). Unexpected deaths, and the sometimes questionable tactics used by Baltimore city detectives, take fans on a wild ride of unexpected plot twists. The Wiredoesn't shy away from killing off some of the show's most intriguing and beloved characters, but knowing that makes the following 10 episodes no less shocking for viewers.

10 "Unconfirmed Reports" (Season 5, Episode 2)

Marlo (Jamie Stanfield) enforcer, Michael (Tristan Wilds) is at odds with Marlo's crew after Marlo orders the murder of a family in this shocking episode. Usually quiet, Michael questions the orders which anger Snoop (Felicia Pearson) and Michael's mentor, Chris (Gbenga Akinnagbe).

What makes this episode so shocking is the cold-blooded murder Marlo orders because of a rumor questioning his sexuality. Snoop and Chris murder the adult residents in cold blood, while Michael helps a child in the home escape. Det. McNulty adds to the unbelievable by staging a murder that he blames on a serial killer.

9 "Amsterdam" (Season 3, Episode 4)

In Season 3, the episode 'Amsterdam,' shocks viewers when Major Bunny Colvin (Robert Wisdom) comes up with a plan to create, not drug-free, but police-free zones in Baltimore that allows the city's drug dealers to operate freely.

After calls from Baltimore residents to do something about the drug war, Colvin goes to extreme lengths. The idea that law enforcement would willingly look the other way in a city riddled with drug abuse and crime makes the most shocking thing about this episode: Colvin's rationalizations actually make sense.

8 "All Prologue" (Season 2, Episode 6)

Season 2 of The Wire introduces fans to the Sobotkas. Union leader Frank (Chris Bauer), his son Ziggy (James Ransone), and his nephew Nick (Pablo Schreiber) turn to crime to save the dock's union.

The introduction of the Sobotkas adds a layer to The Wire, but what shocks viewers is the murder of one of the show's original characters. Stringer Bell goes behind Avon's back and puts a prison hit on Avon's nephew D'Angelo (Lawrence Gillard, Jr.), which is made to look like a suicide.

7 "Clarifications" (Season 5, Episode 8)

For five seasons the drug dealer robbing gangster, Omar, has survived murder attempts, a stint in jail for a crime he didn't commit, and avoided prison time for armed robbery. But when Omar meets his untimely death in Season 5, Episode 8 it's a shock that viewers never see coming.

Omar is shot to death by a neighborhood kid when Omar goes to the store for cigarettes. Despite being an armed robber, Omar is likable – making his demise even more difficult for fans to digest.

6 "Cleaning Up" (Season 1, Episode 12)

Before Michael B. Jordan was known for Creed, he played one of The Wire's most likable characters – the 15-year-old drug dealer, Wallace. After witnessing the torture and murder of a Barksdale adversary, Wallace tells D'Angelo he wants out.

Despite growing up under the same circumstances as his friends, Wallace lacks the hardness of some of the other drug dealers. After agreeing to cooperate with the police in their investigation, Wallace is killed when returning to the neighborhood in one of The Wire's most heartbreaking episodes. Though Wallace was playing with fire, his death is a shocking loss for fans.

5 "The Cost" (Season 1, Episode 10)

Detective Kima Greggs (Sonja Sohn) is one of the few main female characters on The Wire, but she doesn't take any flack from her colleagues. As the detectives close in on strip club manager/drug-dealer Orlando (Clayton LeBoeuf) and his connection to the Barksdales, Kima goes undercover in what turns out to be one of The Wire's most explosive scenes.

Undercover at a drug buy, Kima is shot in the neck and chest when Kima and Orlando are ambushed by hitmen for the Barksdale crew. Orlando is killed, and Kima's life hangs in the balance and Baltimore detectives and the audience are left reeling.

4 "That's Got His Own" (Season 4, Episode 12)

Season 4 of The Wire picked up the pace – and shock value – in this episode. After discovering a dead body in a vacant Baltimore building, Detective Freamon (Clarke Peters) is frustrated when Detective Sergeant Landsman (Delaney Williams) orders Freamon to shut down a crime scene investigation Freamon believes will lead to more bodies.

Freamon believes Marlo's enforcers, Snoop and Chris, are responsible for the missing bodies, but Landsman doesn't want to ruin the police department's murder clearance rate. Bubbles is devastated after his protégé Sherrod accidentally overdoes on a batch of bad drugs that Bubbles concocted, and middle schooler Randy (Maestro Harrell) is consumed with grief after his foster mother is severely burned in an arson meant for Randy.

3 "Final Grades" (Season 4, Episode 13)

The bodies continue to pile up in the vacants, and the blowback reverberates through the police department, City Hall, and the Stansfield organization. Detectives close in on Snoop and Chris regarding the row house bodies.

The Season 4 finale is everything fans of The Wire have come to expect from one of television's best crime dramas. Bubbles enters rehab, and Randy faces an uncertain future when he's sent to a group home after the firebombing of his home but it's the unexpected murder of long-time corner boy Bodie that sends viewers over the edge.

2 "Middle Ground" (Season 3, Episode 11)

On the verge of being shut down, Hamsterdam gets a reprieve when Mayor Royce considers the positives of having the free zones. Brother Mouzone is on the hunt for Stringer Bell, who plots unsuccessfully to kill State Senator Clay Davis for conning Bell out of $250,000.

The brains behind the Barksdale organization, fans of the show are shocked when Avon gives Stringer Bell up to Brother Mouzone, who has a score to settle. Stringer Bell's dreams of owning a waterfront Baltimore condominium end in a hail of bullets from Brother Mouzone and Omar.

1 "–30–" (Season 5, Episode 10)

Five seasons and 60 episodes later, The Wire finally ended its HBO run with most of the show's original characters either dead or in prison – except for the detectives. Baltimore politics continue to play out with former Mayor Carcetti realizing his political dream of becoming Governor.

McNulty's serial killer lie is exposed putting him and Freamon in the hot seat. Though an emotional goodby for fans, what makes the series finale so shocking is the slow pace and underwhelming storylines. The only closure for fans of The Wire is knowing that life in Baltimore goes on.

