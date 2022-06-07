Hailed as one of the best television shows of all time, The Wire is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Each season took on a new form of corruption including the drug trade, politics, the schools, the docks, and the media. The series took the basic cop show format and took it to a whole new level. Throughout the series, we saw actors before they hit mega-stardom such as Idris Elba who portrayed Stringer Bell, and Michael B. Jordan who appeared as young dealer Wallace in Season One. There was also an assortment of character actors such as Pablo Schreiber, Glynn Turman, Amy Ryan, Chad Coleman Reg E. Cathey, and Chris Bauer whose faces pop up all over the place these days. The Wire also introduced the world to one of the most infamous and beloved characters in television history; Omar Little. Portrayed by the late, great, Michael K. Williams, Omar was intoxicating, complex, and utterly devastating. The lack of Primetime Emmy’s for this series will always be an astounding oversight in the history of television and just goes to prove how ahead of its time The Wire really was.

Of course, there are literally hundreds of characters we could mention, but here is a handful from the cast of The Wire and what they’ve been up to the past few decades.

Dominic West (Jimmy McNulty)

Image via Netflix

Dominic West does an incredible job making an unlikeable character worth watching. Jimmy has many vices, many issues, and does a lot of questionable things as a police officer, and yet West makes him hard to look away from. But he does love the city of Baltimore, and he will do anything in his power to make it a better place to live.

West starred in the critically acclaimed tv show, The Affair for 5 years. He is also in the film Downton Abbey: A New Era and will soon appear as Prince Charles in the final two installments of The Crown.

John Doman (William Rawls)

Rawls, along with Burrell, will do anything to not give the police department a bad name. This includes altering crime statistics and making questionable political moves to rise up through the ranks. But his maneuvering works as he achieves the title of Superintendant of the Maryland State Police by series end.

Since then, Doman has had major roles in such TV series as The Boys, Gotham, The Affair, and most recently City on a Hill. He also appeared as John N. Mitchell, the Attorney General under Richard Nixon in the film The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Frankie R. Faison (Ervin Burrell)

Image via HBO

Burrell’s number one priority is to not make the department look bad. First and foremost, the police had to stop getting the blame for all the crime in Baltimore. And he didn’t care what he had to do to make the department look good, which sometimes compromised some of his officer's investigations.

Faison has been a character actor since the mid-1970s. After The Wire, he appeared in such feature films as An Actor Prepares, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, and The Grudge (2020). He has also had recurring roles on the TV shows One Life to Live, Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Wife, Banshee, Luke Cage, and The Village.

Wood Harris (Avon Barksdale)

As the leader of the Barksdale family crime organization, Avon is arrested at the end of the first season. While continuing to run the organization by proxy from prison, Avon is temporarily released in season 3 and is irritated at how the operation has suffered under Stringer’s regime.

Harris made a big splash in his starring role in the hit film, Remember the Titans. Since The Wire, he has appeared in The New Edition Story, The Breaks, Empire, and The Last O.G. His most recent project was playing Spencer Haywood in Winning Time.

Michael Potts (Brother Mouzone)

One of the most disturbing drug enforcers to ever hit the screens, Brother Mouzone, always in a suit and bowtie, works for the Barksdale organization. He is a brutal hitman, but he is nothing if not a gentleman. He also teams up with Omar to assist in the (literal) demise of Stringer Bell.

Since The Wire, Potts appeared in the 2020 film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. He has appeared in True Detective, Madam Secretary, and Prodigal Son. He has also performed on Broadway in the hit shows Grey Gardens, The Book of Mormon, and The Prom.

Deirdre Lovejoy (Rhonda Pearlman)

Image via Netflix

As the Narcotics Assistant District Attorney, Rhonda was always there to work with the department when it came to bringing charges in the courts. She has a "friends with benefits" fling with McNulty for a while until she and Daniels begin a serious relationship. She is seen moving up the ranks to Judge by the end of the series.

Deirdre Lovejoy has appeared in the shows Bones, American Gothic, Shameless, The Blacklist, and Raising Dion.

Wendell Pierce (William “The Bunk” Moreland)

Image via HBO

Bunk is first partnered with McNulty and then Freamon later on. He is one of the unit’s top investigators and has a past connection with Omar. Bunk had his vices though which made him yet another one of the multi-layered characters in the series, but he is probably remembered as one of the most beloved characters in the show.

Since then, Pierce has starred in Treme, Suits, The Michael J. Fox Show, Ray Donovan, and The Odd Couple. He currently appears in Chicago P.D., Jack Ryan, and The Watch.

Lance Reddick (Cedric Daniels)

Image via Lionsgate

A longtime stalwart in the Baltimore police department, Cedric Daniels is well-respected and is always very focused on good police work. He gradually moves up the ranks in the department all the way to Commissioner. Daniels eventually becomes an attorney after refusing to give in to political corruption in the department.

Lance Reddick has been in so many TV shows over the years it’s hard to narrow it down to just a few. He has appeared in Lost, American Horror Story: Coven, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Blacklist, Castle, and Corporate, as well as starring roles in Fringe and Bosch. He also portrays Charon in the John Wick franchise.

Andre Royo (Reginald “Bubbles” Cousins)

Image via Amazon

Andre Royo portrayed the addict and informant, Bubbles. He tries to get clean a few times and looks to have succeeded in the final season. He shares a special bond with Kima, although after he dedicates his life to his sobriety, they decide to sever that tie as they decide that is best for both of them.

Royo has had recurring roles throughout the year on such shows as Fringe, Bob’s Burgers, and Hand of God, and starred as Thirsty Rawlings on Empire for 4 years.

Sonja Sohn (Kima Greggs)

Kima was a dedicated presence in the department. Her constant disgust at the overwhelmingly bad behavior of her colleagues was relatable and made her very real to audiences everywhere. Her close bond with Bubbles made her endearing as she was one of the biggest champions for his rehabilitation and sobriety.

Sonja has had a recurring role on the TV shows The Originals, Luke Cage, and Burn Notice. She is currently starring in The Chi and Star Trek: Discovery.

Clarke Williams (Det. Lester Freamon)

Image via Netflix

A seasoned military and police veteran, Freamon was the consummate professional in the department. His quiet hobby of making dollhouse furniture only enhanced his reputation as a peculiar, yet a consistent member of the unit.

Williams has been in many TV shows including Person of Interest, Jericho, Chance, and His Dark Materials. He also received critical acclaim for his roles in the films Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Da Five Bloods.

Jim True-Frost (Roland ‘Prez’ Pryzbylewski)

Image via HBO

Prez was never one of the best cops and has quite the reputation for it. After far too many incidents involving his gun and mistaken identity, he finally quits being a police officer. In Season 4 he becomes a teacher and gets involved in the public school system fiercely defending his students.

Since The Wire ended, he had recurring roles on TV shows such as Treme, 666 Park Avenue, Hostages, and Manifest.

Seth Gilliam (Ellis Carver)

While initially a more ‘old school’ kind of cop with his partner Herc, Carver eventually develops into a more strict by the book guy. In the final season, he has evolved into one of the most respected men in the department.

Gilliam had a major role on Teen Wolf as Dr. Alan Deaton and has starred as Gabriel Stokes on The Walking Dead since 2014.

Domenick Lombardozzi (Thomas “Herc” Hauk)

Herc is Carver’s partner who is working on the Barksdale investigation in the narcotics division. He eventually becomes a private investigator later in the series after he is dismissed from the police department.

Lombardozzi has had a steady career since The Wire appearing in dozens of television shows such as Entourage, Boardwalk Empire, Rosewood, Ray Donovan, and is currently on We Own This City. He also recently had roles in The Irishman and The King of Staten Island.