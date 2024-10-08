With the shadows of the fall now setting in, we’re just a little bit over two months away from the arrival of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu. Forgoing a Halloween-centered release, which is precisely what everyone would have expected, the Bill Skarsgård-led Gothic vampire feature will rise from the grave on Christmas Day, December 25. But, that doesn’t mean there’s not another piece in Eggers’ repertoire that audiences can indulge in for the spooky season. Right now, the filmmaker’s critically-acclaimed directorial debut, The VVitch, is streaming on Prime Video - perfect for welcoming all the folk horror vibes into your home for the season.

Along with serving as Eggers’ first foray into filmmaking, the vibe-y movie also featured Anya Taylor-Joy (Dune: Part Two) in the actress’s breakthrough feature-length role. An unsettling piece of cinema that puts audiences into a trippy headspace right along with its leading players, The VVitch turns the clock back to the 1630s to life in a New England settlement. Right off the bat, the year alone is enough to make us say “Oh, no, thank you”, but believe us when we say things are so much worse than you could even imagine. Taylor-Joy plays Thomasin, a young woman whose Puritan family has just been cast away from their village following a religious disagreement (classic). Now on their own, the family is forced to fend for themselves all while a sinister presence makes itself known on the outskirts of their farm.

The movie continuously keeps viewers guessing whether there really is something malicious at play or if the family is simply falling into a shared hallucination - similar to what Eggers would explore in his 2019 feature, The Lighthouse. Along with Taylor-Joy, The VVitch also features performances from Ralph Ineson (The First Omen), Kate Dickie (Loki) and Harvey Scrimshaw (The School for Good and Evil).

‘The VVitch’ Set the Course of Robert Eggers’ Career

Firmly planted with a 91% critics’ approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, The VVitch solidified Eggers as a welcome new visionary to the fold of period piece filmmakers. While he typically leans towards the more unsettling and dark, not all the director’s projects necessarily fall under the umbrella of “horror” films. After The VVitch, Eggers returned four years later with the psychological thriller, The Lighthouse, which followed Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson as lighthouse keepers during the late 1890s - it’s weirder and much more interesting than it sounds. Then, in 2022, Eggers went way back in time through his historical action drama, The Northman, which followed a Viking bent on vengeance. Always down for a collaboration, Eggers has been known to form bonds with many of his actors, with names like Ineson, Dickie, Dafoe, Taylor-Joy and others popping up time and time again.

Right now, intrigued audiences can head over to Prime Video to see where Eggers’ career kicked-off, as The VVitch is now streaming.

