The Big Picture The Witch is a modern horror classic that has left a lasting impact on viewers.

Cavity Colors has released a limited-edition glow-in-the-dark t-shirt featuring terrifying images from the film.

The success of The Witch can be attributed to the director, Robert Eggers, and the star, Anya Taylor-Joy, who delivered a deeply disturbing and captivating performance.

The horror genre has received so many modern classics in the last decade. However, few are arguably as scary or thought-provoking as Robert Eggers’ 2016 film The Witch. The folklore horror film hasn’t left the minds of its traumatized viewers since its debut and now, Cavity Colors has announced a haunting new T-shirt for The Witch on social media.

The glow-in-the-dark design is a collage of terrifying images from the film. This includes Anya Taylor-Joy’s Thomasin and her family lad by Ralph Ineson’s William as they get tormented by “the witch of the woods” and Black Phillip. The design is only available this weekend for 72 hours, starting on Friday, November 24. Cavity Colors have been one of the best providers of horror t-shirts in the past, making incredible designs for Halloween, It Follows, Chucky and Ghostface, who has been terrorizing the Scream franchise for over 25 years. Given that this is one of the most popular horror films in recent movie history and Cavity Colors’ gleefully scary track record, this T-shirt will appeal to many horror fans.

Despite not even being a decade old, The Witch has quickly become one of the most beloved horror films in recent history. It’s a dark coming-of-age story about tragically embracing how the world views you while also being a rich critical study of religion and faith. However, this masterpiece’s success all hinges on its two power players, Eggers and Taylor-Joy. The Witch was Eggers’ feature directorial film debut and blew people away with his historical attention to detail, thick atmosphere, and minimalistic yet highly intrusive scares. Everything, from the dialogue to the set dressing was painstakingly accurate to the film's 17th century American setting, right down to the natural lighting. That’s something that has carried over in Eggers’ brilliant filmography, which has included The Lighthouse, The Northman, and next year's highly anticipated Nosferatu remake.

'The Witch' Was a Star-Making Vehicle for Anya Taylor-Joy

Close

The Witch was also the film that introduced the world to Taylor-Joy. Her performance in The Witch is so deeply disturbing, devastating, and utterly captivating. Since the film, Taylor-Joy has become a horror icon, starring in Split, Last Night in Soho, Thoroughbreds, and The Menu. The actress is now one of Hollywood’s hottest stars, but this amazing shirt from Cavity Colors reminds us of her bone-chilling horror roots.

The Witch is currently streaming on Max. You can also pre-order Cavity Colors’ new Witch design on their website for $30 USD. The shirt can be seen down below:

Image via Cavity Colors

The Witch A family in 1630s New England is torn apart by the forces of witchcraft, black magic and possession. Release Date January 27, 2015 Director Robert Eggers Cast Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Harvey Scrimshaw, Ellie Grainger, Lucas Dawson Rating R Runtime 92 Main Genre Horror Studio A24 Writers Robert Eggers

Watch Now