It is a fantastic time to be a Witcher fan. Henry Cavill will once again be playing the White Wolf on Netflix when Season 2 launches on December 17. Additionally, we will be getting a prequel series titled The Witcher: Blood Origin and an animated spin-off titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Even an AR mobile game is being released July 21, The Witcher: Monster Slayer. And last but certainly not least, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be receiving its long-awaited next-gen update this year with some exciting DLC already being teased.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt won Game of the Year for 2015 and it's clear to see why. The next-gen update will make this already beautiful game look even better. It promises to bring a "range of visual and technical improvements,'' which include ray tracing and faster loading times. According to reveals from today's WitcherCon panel, the update will be offered as either a standalone purchase for gamers who don't already have a copy of the game or a free upgrade for those who own a previous version on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Additionally, the update plans to add free DLC that will tie into the Netflix show. Little else has been said as to what specifically will be included, but CD Projekt Red developers Philipp Weber and Błażej Augustynek alluded to the possibility that Geralt’s armor in the Netflix series will be among them, so the chances of there being more free content from the show, such as character skins, is likely.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update will be released sometime later this year for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. The update will also apply to all the game’s content, from base game to the expansions. A specific release date, as well as pricing, hasn't yet been confirmed.

