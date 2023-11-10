The Big Picture Geralt of Rivia returns in an animated movie called The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, set to release in 2024.

The movie takes place between episodes 5 and 6 of Season 1 and follows Geralt on a new adventure investigating attacks in a seaside village involving a conflict between humans and merpeople.

This is the first Witcher spin-off to focus on Geralt himself and follows previous expansions of the franchise, including the animated prequel film and the live-action series The Witcher: Blood Origin.

It will be a while yet before fans of The Witcher get to see Liam Hemsworth take over the role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill. However, that does not mean that we will have to go so long without our favorite surly, silver-haired monster hunter. It was announced today at Netflix's Geeked Week event that Geralt will be returning — in animated form! — in the upcoming movie The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, set to hit the streamer in late 2024.

The new movie is instead set in between episodes 5 and 6 of Season 1 and sets Geralt (Doug Cockle) on a whole new adventure based on one of the Witcher short stories. The movie will also star Joey Batey and Anya Chalotra, who play Jaskier and Yennefer respectively in the live-action series. According to the official synopsis of the movie:

Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople. He must count on friends -- old and new -- to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into all-out war.

A New 'Witcher' Adventure Before Season 4

This is not the first time Netflix has branched out beyond the main The Witcher storyline, or indeed the first time the streamer has ventured into animated territory for the franchise under the purview of showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. In August 2021, the animated prequel film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf was released, followed in December 2022 by the live-action series The Witcher: Blood Origin.

It's worth noting that this is the first of Netflix's The Witcher spin-offs to follow Geralt of Rivia himself, and it is certain to tide fans over while we await Season 4, which can hopefully get underway in full force now that SAG-AFTRA has reached a deal with the AMPTP. With the Season 4 scripts already written, it's only a matter of time before we get our first look at the newest batch of episodes. Fortunately, in the meantime, we have The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep premieres on Netflix in 2024. Check out the first trailer for the new movie below:

