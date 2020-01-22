‘The Witcher’ Anime Movie Officially Set at Netflix from Studio Mir

Toss roughly $9 in coins to your Netflix, because the streaming service is bringing audiences even more of The Witcher. An anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, is officially in the works from series showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and writer Beau DeMayo. The movie’s official logline notes that “the world of The Witcher expands in this anime film that explores a powerful new threat facing The Continent.”

Extremely vague! But Nightmare of the Wolf has a lot going for it already. According to i09, the film is being developed at Studio Mir, the Korean animation company behind series like The Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary Defender, and, most recently, Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts. (In his review, Collider’s own animation expert Dave Trumbore called Kipo the rare new series that “makes you really sit up and pay attention.”)

The Witcher, based on the fantasy novels and short stories by author Andrzej Sapkowski, debuted on Netflix back in December and immediately became a hit. Well, it’s “officially” a hit according to Netflix’s shady-as-hell viewership measurements. But it’s most definitely a hit in the sense that it’s genuinely a blast and a half, created a long-sustaining buzz across social media, and includes an original song that will embed itself in your brain like a jaunty medieval parasite. Henry Cavill stars as the titular white-haired monster slayer alongside Anya Chalotra as the sorceress Yennefer and Freya Allen as wayward princess Ciri. No word quite yet on whether the live-action series cast will reprise their roles for Nightmare of the Wolf.

Season 2 of The Witcher is tentatively set to hit Netflix in 2021.