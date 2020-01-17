‘The Witcher’: Anya Chalotra & Freya Allan on Yennefer’s Transformation and Season 2

–

Netflix’s wonderfully entertaining fantasy series The Witcher does follow, obviously, a Witcher (Henry Cavill), but one of the joys of the show are the complex female leads that complete that main trio, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allen). When Collider sat down with Chalotra and Allen, we discussed the unique situations their characters find themselves in throughout season 1—they’re separate for the entire season—and how much they’re looking forward to finally interacting.

We also discussed how to sum up the show’s bonkers storyline (spoilers: you kind of can’t) as well as what they hope to bring to The Witcher‘s already-confirmed season 2.

Check out what they had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we discussed. For even more on The Witcher, here is our full review of season 1, plus interviews with Henry Cavill and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

Whether they’ve figured out a simple way to describe the complex story of The Witcher.

What specific aspect of The Witcher they focus on when they’re selling people on the show.

How they explored their characters being separated for the entire season, and how they’ve discussed the chemistry when they do eventually meet.

Yennefer’s fiery magical transformation in episode 3.

What they learned about their characters that they hope to take into season 2.

Here is the official synopsis for The Witcher: