The Witcher has debuted its last batch of Season 3 episodes, officially saying goodbye to Henry Cavill's version of Geralt of Rivia. The show remains one of Netflix's most successful originals, even if it has lost some of its initial luster after a few controversies regarding its treatment of Andrzej Sapkowski's source novels.

Even so, The Witcher remains a fascinating and thrilling fantasy piece, dealing with thought-provoking themes about power, destiny, and neutrality. The show features several clever and memorable quotes that have easily become fan favorites, further cementing its reputation as one of modern television's best fantasy shows.

10 "Pretty ballads hide bastard truths." — Eist

Eist is a major supporting character in Season 1 of The Witcher. He is Calanthe's husband and Ciri's grandfather, who acts more as her friend than her senior. Eist has a dry wit and a no-nonsense attitude; he speaks his mind without minding what the truth will do to sensitive ears.

Cintra is a place of secrecy, making Eist's words poignant and witty. This quote is striking, both because of its initial impact and because it speaks to a larger truth in The Witcher. Music plays a major role in the show as a prominent storytelling device, and Eist's words perfectly capture how stories take shape not out of truth but convenience.

9 "You can do anything. Doesn't mean you have to." — Geralt

The grumpy father/adopted daughter trope is alive and well, and The Witcher executes it to a tee. Geralt and Ciri share a deep bond that's difficult to understand to anyone but them. Bonded by destiny, the pair have an instant and powerful connection beyond any earthly bond.

Season 2 revolves around Geralt's tutoring of Ciri in every way. He teaches her how to fight and endure, toughening her for the fight that awaits her. However, like any good parent, Geralt also teaches caution; this quote is a beautiful way of summing up a father's loving guidance. Ciri is more powerful than any person on the Continent, but she's still a child, and her action should be careful. With these words, Geralt validates her gifts while acknowledging her limitations.

8 "Nobody smart plays fair." — Yennefer

Yennefer of Vengerberg is arguably the best character in The Witcher. Powerful but deeply frustrated and broken, Yennefer is a cynic before meeting Geralt and experiencing destiny's unavoidable might firsthand. Due to her background and experiences, Yennefer has little faith in humans and isn't afraid to show it.

This quote is quintessential Yennefer. She achieved her power and influence through sacrifice and betrayal, and the price she paid wasn't worth the benefits. Of course, she would consider the game rigged, especially against those at the bottom. Curiously, Yen's experiences throughout The Witcher validate and prove her beliefs wrong, making her question everything she knows.

7 "Respect doesn't make history." — Jaskier

Who would've thought an annoying bard would become such a crucial and beloved character in the show? Jaskier is among the most likable characters in The Witcher, a traveling minstrel who becomes Geralt's closest friend. Jaskier is loyal and dependable but also an opportunist who never passed on coin or fame.

Jaskier's philosophy is "make the best out of every situation." Every near-death experience is a song in the making, and poetry seldom matches the truth. In Jaskier's words, no one looks for honesty in a melody - songs are about feelings, not facts. And considering his success throughout the Continent, it's hard to argue against his logic.

6 "Sometimes a flower is just a flower, and the best thing it can do for us is to die." — Tissaia

Tissaia de Vries is among the most badass women in fantasy. A powerful sorceress and a mother to all the students at Aretuza, Tissaia is enigmatic, pragmatic, secretive, and elusive. However, she is supportive and loving, even if her love is the toughest in the Continent.

This quote is among the most memorable in The Witcher and the first lesson Yennefer learns at Aretuza. Tissaia knows there's a reason for everyone to be on the Continent - everyone has a role to play, no matter how ruthless that might seem. The fact that Tissaia repeats this quote before she takes her own life makes it even more poignant, reminding Yennefer of this crucial lesson.

5 "Destiny is just the embodiment of the soul's desire to grow." — Jaskier

It's easy to discard Jaskier as just a babbling buffoon perennially following Geralt and using his more exciting life as inspiration. However, Jaskier is a natural artist; he has the heart of a poet, and his many incredible songs prove that he is far more perceptive and inspiring than he lets on.

This quote is particularly beautiful as it reveals Jaskier's insightful nature. It also fits nicely with The Witcher's main themes of destiny, bonding, and legacy, albeit in an overly dramatic way. Jaskier might be comedic relief, but he often offers valuable pearls of wisdom that more people should heed.

4 "I bow to no law made by men who never bore a child." — Queen Calanthe

Television has several incredible fictional queens, but Calanthe is among the most singular and memorable. More warrior than Queen, Calanthe is a force of nature, an unyielding and unstoppable fighter who rules over Cintra with steely determination.

Calanthe speaks this quote about the Law of Surprise, which demands her daughter, Pavetta, be given to the hedgehog man Duny as a reward for saving Pavetta's father. Ever unflinching, Calanthe outright refuses, claiming no man will ever understand the unique bond between a mother and her offspring. The quote is powerful within the show's context and outside of it, mirroring the fight many women lead in the real world to decide over their bodies.

3 "Happy childhoods make for dull company." — Yennefer

Yennefer is among the wittiest and sharpest characters in The Witcher. Thus, she has some of the best lines, often as cynical and decisive as she is. Meeting Geralt softens her, not because of his contrasting worldview, but because she finally has a kinship with someone.

This quote is among the most iconic in The Witcher. It's Yennefer's way of comforting and bonding with Geralt — yes, they both had it rough, but at least they now have each other, and that's more important than the pain and hardship that came before. It's also a morbid way of acknowledging their pain makes them more interesting, which is a very Yennefer thing to say.

2 "If I have to choose between one evil and another, then I prefer not to choose at all." — Geralt

Geralt Rivia is among the best fantasy heroes. Strong, courageous, and with a guiding sense of right and wrong, Geralt is a valuable ally. His defining characteristic is his neutrality: Geralt cares little about the pettiness and politics of the Continent, choosing to stay away from the chaos.

The Witcher is about Geralt's journey toward taking a stand and choosing a side. His love for Ciri and Yennefer makes him realize that there comes a point when neutrality isn't an option. Still, Geralt remains decisive about his actions; evil might be real, but those fighting against it cannot be wrong.

1 "Never lost. Always found." — Ciri

The Witcher revolves entirely around the idea of destiny. "People linked by destiny will always find each other," Visenna said, and she was right. Geralt spent his long and erratic life avoiding commitment and closeness to others, but even he couldn't escape destiny.

This sentiment perfectly summarizes The Witcher. Ciri, Geralt, and Yen might not lead quiet, peaceful lives, but they'll always find their way to each other, no matter the chaos surrounding them. Season 3 might end with the family apart and heading in different directions, but fans should know by now that no power on the Continent can disrupt destiny.

