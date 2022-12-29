Of the characters that we might have expected to see in The Witcher: Blood Origin, there were quite a few surprises, but none bigger than the reveal of Avallac'h (Samuel Blenkin) and his connection to Ciri (Freya Allan) after the credits, where we were taken back to the beginning of Ciri's story, when she was just a princess sneaking out of the castle to play in the streets with the regular people. Anyone who is familiar with The Witcher books and lore surrounding the world created by Andrzej Sapkowski knows that Avallac'h plays a large part in Ciri's story. Collider's own Steve Weintraub recently spoke with showrunners Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who is also showrunner of The Witcher series, about Avallac'h and how they introduced the element of time travel with his character.

Avallac'h is introduced in Blood Origin Episode 2 "Of Dreams, Defiance, and Desperate Deeds" as a timid elf and apprentice mage named Crevan Espane aep Caomhan Macha. He is named by the Empress Merwyn (Mirren Mack) to be her protector after he saves her from an assassination attempt and later asked by Merwyn to spy on Balor (Lenny Henry) and Eredin (Jacob Collins-Levy) and also to help her learn how to open gateways through to different worlds.

Knowing that time travel would be a large part of the main series, especially with Ciri's powers involving travel through time and space, Hissrich explained not only the inclusion of Avallac'h but also the decision to highlight the monoliths in this Blood Origin. She said:

I mean we always knew that, obviously, time travel was going to be part of the main series because Avallac'h is part of the main series and, of course, that's one of Ciri's main powers, is traveling through time and space. And this does connect to the model. We know that Tor Lara is the basis of a lot of power, that there is a portal that is held in Tor Lara, and we as the writer's room, even probably Declan [de Barra], even before Blood Origin was even a thought in our minds, we started talking about, what is within Tor Lara that makes it special? What could be in there? And since we'd already planted the idea of these Monoliths in our story, it was like, "Well, what if that's a Monolith? What if that is sort of the power? That's the thing that is special in this place," which is why we then backfilled it into Caingorn where we see Ciri travel through time and space for the very first time in our series.

Hissrich went on to explain that because they had planned out the story this way, de Barra could include the story of the monoliths into Blood Origin, adding, "What I love is being able to have these, sort of, two separate shows that can weave back and forth into one another."

How Does Avallac'h Show Up in Blood Origin?

Ultimately, Hissrich revealed that Avallac'h's inclusion came out of brainstorming ideas. Without a "perfect blueprint" for the story, she said, "Declan would text me furiously, ‘Will this work?’ And I'm like, ‘Yes, but now we need to twist it this way. Can you plant this idea?’ And that's sort of where the idea of Avallac'h showing up in Blood Origin came from."

Obviously, for book fans and fans of the game, the name Avallac'h will be immediately recognizable in the show, but for those who have only seen the Netflix series, the reveal in the post-credits after Episode 4 is a major tie to the main series. On Avallac'h's surprise appearance in front of Ciri, de Barra said:

Once we discussed Avallac'h going forward, that was the obvious because in the books he's so concerned and obsessed with Ciri – dark Avallac'h, shall we call him dark Avallac'h – once he [is] no longer innocent and wide-eyed. So it seemed the obvious place for that to go as a connection for the fans. So it sets up where it goes in the books and in the TV show.

Will Avallac'h Show Up in The Witcher Season 3?

Unfortunately, this reveal does not mean we'll be seeing Samuel Blenkin's Avallac'h any time soon. Hissrich confirmed that the character would appear "much further down the line for us." Because he shows up later in the books and in The Tower of Swallows, the fourth novel in The Witcher saga, we won't be seeing the mysterious elf in Season 3 at all.

