Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin.The Witcher: Blood Origin tells a story set 1200 years before the events of The Witcher when a group of heroes banded together to defeat the tyrannical Golden Empire. The series also reveals what happened in the Conjunction of the Spheres, a cataclysmic event that brought humans and monsters to the Continent. While these events help flesh out the history of The Witcher universe, the prequel series has also introduced some key characters that’ll return for the main series. One of these characters is Avallac’h (Samuel Blenkin), a powerful mage whose story is intertwined with Ciri’s (Freya Allan) in Andrzej Sapkowski’s original books and CD Projekt Red’s beloved video game franchise.

Who Is Avallac’h in Blood Origin?

The Witcher: Blood Origin explores the creation of the Golden Empire after Xin’trea’s Princess Merwyn (Mirren Mack), general Eredin (Jacob Collins-Levy), and High Mage Balor (Lenny Henry) join forces to topple the Elvish kingdoms in the Continent and unite the lands under a single banner. While the three figures worked together on the coup, Balor was really the mastermind behind it all, using his knowledge of Monoliths and interdimensional travel to draw new magic from different worlds. Merwyn knew she was a puppet and was bound to be taken out of the picture once Balor didn’t need her anymore. So, she devised a plan to take control of the Golden Empire.

Merwyn wants to use the Golden Empire to colonize new dimensions and spread Elvish culture through new worlds. She also knows the Empire must gather resources and appease the masses to avoid a revolution from the lowborn. So, she needs a mage by her side. In Blood Origin, she enlists Avallac’h, just an apprentice at the time. The young man steals Balor’s book on Monoliths and begins to study the spells to conjure portals. Avallac’h cannot correctly use the Monoliths in the prequel series, but in the final episode, he realizes portals could be used to travel through time, not only space.

In the end credits scene of Blood Origin, we see Avallac’h watching Ciri play in the streets of Cintra long before she crossed paths with Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill). Despite the two events being 1200 years apart, Avallac’h looks the same, which means he did find the secret for time-traveling. It also teases the character’s return in the future of The Witcher, where he might become a friend or foe to Ciri.

What Role Does Avallac’h Play in Ciri’s Story?

In The Witcher lore, Avallac’h is the counselor of King Auberon of Tir ná Lia. Tir ná Lia is an Elven kingdom located in another world, the same one where the Wild Hunt originated. So, Avallac’h has connections both in the Continent and in a different dimension, which might help explain the conflicts between other worlds to the audiences. Avallac’h is also a scholar with a vast knowledge of Elder Blood because he was supposed to marry Lara Dorren before she fell in love with the human Cregennan of Lod. So, since Ciri is a descendant of Lara and has Elder Blood running through her veins, Avallac’h certainly is interested in the girl.

Avallac’h is a mysterious character in The Witcher universe, sometimes playing the part of friend or foe. Since he serves King Auberon, he takes Ciri to Tir ná Lia and tries to force her to have a child with the monarch, giving him a descendant of Elder Blood. However, once Eredin takes over the throne, Avallac’h tries to protect Ciri from the Wild Hunt. Avallac’h even serves as a teacher of sorts to Ciri, helping her control the innate magical powers she was granted thanks to her Elder Blood.

Season 2 of The Witcher already gave us a glimpse of the Wild Hunt. And Blood Origins also explores the story of Eredin, the commander of the interdimensional raiders, explaining how he ends up in another world. So, since the prequel introduces Avallac’h as a key character, it’s fair to assume Netflix’s adaptation will begin to draw more inspiration from the games moving forward. Season 3 of The Witcher should turn Avallac’h into a guide for Ciri as we explore new worlds and face the Wild Hunt. That would be an exciting development, one that connects the spinoff to the main series and underlines the importance of the prequel.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is available now on Netflix.