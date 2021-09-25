'The Witcher: Blood Origin' will introduce us to the very first Witcher.

Netflix has released a new behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming prequel show The Witcher: Blood Origin that depicts some major backstory. The trailer was revealed as part of Netflix's TUDUM fan event today, which has been dropping fun trailers, exclusives, and much more from our favorite shows, movies, and more on the streamer — including new clips from The Witcher Season 2 that we're going to have to pore over.

The Witcher: Blood Origin takes place in an elven world over a thousand years ago and centers on the origins of the first Witcher, leading to the event described as the "Conjunction of the Spheres" when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

Laurence O’Fuarain, Sophia Brown, and Michelle Yeoh lead the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin. O’Fuarain plays a warrior named Fjall, who teams up with a band of allies in search of vengeance. Brown's character, a warrior named Eile, harbors dreams of becoming a nomadic musician. Last but certainly not least, Yeoh plays an elf named Scian, who's in search of a stolen sacred sword. The rest of the cast includes Jacob Collins-Levy, Lizzie Annis, Huw Novelli, Francesca Mills, Amy Murray, Zach Wyatt, Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis, and Dylan Moran.

The new Netflix original limited series will be a prequel based on the popular book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, who serves as a creative consultant on the show. Declan de Barra will be showrunner, and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Matt O'Toole will be as executive producers alongside Jason Brown and Sean Daniel for Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films. Sarah O’Gorman (Cursed) will direct Episodes 101, 104, and 106, and Vicky Jewson (Close) will direct Episodes 102, 103, and 105.

The Witcher: Blood Origin, which will consist of six episodes, has set no Netflix premiere date yet. Check out the behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming prequel series below:

