A long time ago, 1,200 years before Geralt of Rivia, Crown Princess Ciri of Cintra, and the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg were linked by destiny, there lived an Elven society that flourished greatly before its inevitable demise. The highly-anticipated prequel to The Witcher series, The Witcher: Blood Origin tells the story of these elves during their prime - an important part of history that was erased by the humans during their conquest.

Premiering on Netflix on December 25, 2022, The Witcher: Blood Origin sets up the core of several crucial characters whose influence plays a huge part in the later Witcher series. The four-episode miniseries portrays the creation of the first Witcher, as well as the string of events that leads to the “Conjunction of the Spheres”. Featuring a solid, star-studded roster of actors and actresses, read on for a handy cast and character guide for the series.

Sophia Brown as Éile

Sophia Brown plays Éile, a former warrior of the Queen’s guard gifted with the voice of a goddess who decides to part ways to become a traveling musician. Prior to this project, the British actress had several regular roles in shows like Clique, Giri/Haji, and The Capture. She’s also made an appearance in the 2017 film Beauty and the Beast. Here's what Brown told Collider's Steve Weintraub about the series and what she thinks would be exciting for fans of the franchise:

"I think there's an introduction to so many incredible characters, for one, and there's just incredible landscapes to the initial Witcher universe that people haven't seen that we get to establish. So those two things, it's so rich in texture and body and heart and passion that I'm excited for them to just meet the world that we've created."

Laurence O'Fuarain as Fjall

Laurence O’Fuarain plays Fjall, a man who was born into a clan of hard-hitting warriors committed to protecting a King, but instead goes out of his way to seek vengeance. O'Fuarain is no stranger to the world of television. Making a name for himself with roles in Game of Thrones, Rebellion, and Into the Badlands, he played the role of Verb in the movie Viking Destiny and Kevin Gunn in Don’t GO and in Black ‘47. In the same interview with Collider, O'Fuarain also spoke about what he's most excited for Witcher fans to see in the prequel saying:

"...I think there's just so many things that can open up, as well. We have the “Conjunction of the Spheres,” and we have the first prototype Witcher in the show. We have all these new characters that no one's met before. We have the Band of Seven. I think really people are going to gravitate toward the group of warriors that are traveling across the Continent. Yeah, I think it's going to be a smash."

Michelle Yeoh as Scian

Michelle Yeoh plays Scian, the last remaining member of a nomadic tribe of sword elves who has her sights on a precious blade that was stolen from her people. Yeoh is recognized as one of the most notable actresses in both Asian and international cinema. Hailing from Malaysia, she began her acting career in countless Hong Kong action films, before making her global breakthrough playing Wai Lin in Tomorrow Never Dies. Never shying away from different genres, she’s starred in the rom-com Crazy Rich Asians, the MCU blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and most recently, the celebrated sci-fi drama Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Joey Batey as Jaskier

Joey Bater plays Jaskier, a familiar face from the original The Witcher series who’s about to make an appearance in the prequel. Jaskier, whose original name is Julian Alfred Pankratz, Viscount of Lettenhove, is a poet and also Geralt’s (Henry Cavill) best friend. If you’re a fan of his singing in the original show, especially belting out tunes such as “Toss a Coin to Your WItcher”, you can look forward to him in the miniseries.

Before this project, Batey had his film debut in the 2013 British thriller, Murder on the Home Front, followed by an appearance in The Riot Club. The actor was also in TV shows like Knightfall, a series set in the 14th century when the Knights Templar were in their prime, with Bater playing Pierre, a spy who has his sights set on any information about the Holy Grail.

Dylan William Moran as Uthrok One-Nut

Dylan William Moran plays Uthrok One-Nut. Before dipping his feet into acting, Moran started out as a highly-praised comedian whose brand of observational comedy has landed him the title of “the greatest comedian, living or dead” by Le Monde, a French newspaper publication. He’s also the two-time recipient of the BAFTA TV Award for Best Situation Comedy for his work on Black Books. He’s also participated in film projects such as Shaun of the Dead with Simon Pegg and Run Fatboy Run.

Lenny Henry as Chief Druid Balor

Lenny Henry plays Chief Druid Balor in the series. Henry originally found success as a stand-up comedian and impressionist back in the late ‘70s, which led to The Lenny Henry Show in 1984. He eventually made his way to television, appearing in shows like the sitcom Chef and BBC One’s The Magicians. Recently, Henry was featured in Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Mirren Mack as Princess Merwyn

Mirren Mack plays Princess Merwyn. You might recognize Mack from her role as Florence in the hit Netflix series Sex Education. Mack first began her professional acting career with her debut in the stage adaptation of Bat Boy, taking on the role of Mayor Maggie. Her other projects include the BBC drama The Nest, and Queenie in National Theatre’s 2022 stage production of Small Island.

Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin Bréacc Glas

Jacob Collins-Levy plays Eredin Bréacc Glas, the captain of the Red Riders. The Australian actor has had previous roles in Glitch, True History of the Kelly Gang, and The Liberator. However, it was his role as Henry VII, king of England in the Starz television series The White Princess that earned him widespread recognition, acting alongside co-star Jodie Comer, who played his wife Elizabeth of York. Collins-Levy has also guest starred in Series 12 of the Doctor Who series, playing Lord Byron in “The Haunting of Villa Diodati”.

Francesca Mills as Meldof

Francesca Mills plays Meldof, a deadly assassin. Once starring as Cherry Dorrington in the drama series Harlots and Earthy Mangold in Worzel Gummidge, Mills has racked up years of experience in the acting department. Her theater performance in A Tale of Two Cities earned Mills a nomination for the Ian Charleson Awards in 2017. Here's what Mills told Collider about what surprised her most about making a show like this:

"What surprised me? It's the amount of people that are involved in– any TV series [there are] a lot of people involved, but in The Witcher world, the amount of people that are involved. It's a big world to be a part of. And the attention to detail throughout, there's no skipping corners with this. It's the real deal and you're working with the best of the best, and it was just a dream. It was just a complete dream."

Minnie Driver as Seanchai

Minnie Driver plays Seanchai. Driver gained recognition in the industry thanks to her break-out role in Circle of Friends. With acting credits in a variety of movies, ranging from the cult classic Gross Pointe Blank to voicing Lady Eboshi in Princess Mononoke, her acting abilities have certainly not gone unnoticed. Her performance in Good Will Hunting earned her a nomination for both the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Driver spoke to Collider about what details she has revealed about her character to her family and friends saying:

"Well, I mean not much up until quite recently because it has all been quite under wraps. But I've definitely told them that I was playing a shape-shifting elf, which got some happy raised eyebrows from my son, and all his cabal of friends are very excited. I mean, just to say that I'm going into The Witcher Universe has made every single person I've told very, very happy, which just shows how far-reaching and much beloved the show is."

Apart from these actors, The Witcher: Blood Origin also features Zach Wyatt and Lizzie Annis as the celestial twins Syndril and Zacaré, Huw Novelli as Callan "Brother Death", Amy Murray as Fenrik, Aidan O'Callaghan as Kareg, Karlina Grace-Paseda as Cethlenn, Kim Adis as Ket, Hebe Beardsall as Catrin, Tomisin Ajani as Captain Olyf, Zachary Hart as Leifur, Jordan Whitby as Jaonos, and Daniel Boyarsky as Sabadel, alongside Mark Rowley and Sorcha Groundsell.