With a little over a month left until the premiere, Netflix is ramping up the hype for their next fantasy series. Today, the streamer has released three character posters for The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel series for The Witcher. The character posters give a good look at our three new protagonists and the beautiful locations featured in the series.

The flagship series The Witcher is set in a fantasy world where “Witchers”, hunters who are trained from a young age to use their supernatural abilities, roam the land hunting and killing dangerous monsters. It is based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowskithat. The books have also been adapted in the hugely popular video game franchise of the same name. The Witcher: Blood Origin takes place 1200 years before the Netflix series and will explore the secret origin of the first Witcher.

In the first character poster, we see Michelle Yeoh as Scían. Scían is described as an elven warrior on a mission to retrieve a sword that was stolen from her people long ago. In the poster we can see Scían with her sword drawn, standing in a field of tall grass in front of some beautiful rolling mountains. The next poster features Sophia Brown as Éile, who is described as a fierce warrior who left it all behind to become a traveling musician. In her poster, we see Éile with a cloak draped over her as she stands in a meadow. In the background, some gorgeously ominous fog clouds the landscape behind her. In the third and final poster, we get introduced to Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall. Fjall is described as a former member of the king's guard who is now on a mission of revenge. This mission comes across very clearly in his poster as he has a stern look on his face as he rests a big axe on his shoulder.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is created by Declan de Barra, who also serves as showrunner and an executive producer on the series. Other executive producers include Lauren Hissrich, Matt O’Toole, Tomek Baginski, Jarek Sawko, Jason Brown, and Sean Daniel. Sarah O’Gorman and Vicky Jewson serve as directors for the four-episode series. The rest of the cast is rounded out by Minnie Driver, Mirren Mack, Lenny Henry, Jacob Collins-Levy, Lizzie Annis, Huw Novelli, Francesca Mills, Amy Murray, Nathaniel Curtis, Zach Wyatt, Dylan Moran, and Joey Batey.

The Witcher: Blood Origin begins streaming on Netflix on Sunday, December 25. Check out the character posters below, as well as the brand-new teaser trailer:

