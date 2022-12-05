The world of The Witcher is expanding with The Witcher: Blood Origin. The prequel series is set 1200 years before the events of the original series and comes out of the mind of showrunner Declan de Barra, who also worked on the original series as a writer. The new series has got fans' attention with its various mystical creatures and an impending war set against a scenic landscape. While fans are very familiar with The Witcher universe created by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, thanks to CD Projekt Red video games, what sets Blood Origin apart is the fact that it answers questions that the author did not elaborate on. In a new featurette shared by IGN, Barra explains the hierarchy of the Elven world, various clans we are going to meet, and how “revenge” comes into play.

Blood Origin will tell us the tale of the Conjunction of spheres, which merged the realms of monsters, men, and elves. However, most avid fans of the franchise don't know so much about the event, as Sapkowski’s work did not go into specific details. Barra was working on The Witcher Season 3 when he mapped out what would have happened. He just wanted to “play with those unanswered questions where you’re always going, ‘what happened in the world pre-conjunction?’” He said, “So we’re taking it up to that moment it’s the month that leads up to there and the mechanics of it, and the tragic tale of how it came to be.”

The series is set on the same Continent that we are familiar with, but given it takes place 1200 years before, the civilizations are going to be different. The showrunner explains that in the world of Blood Origin, “they don’t know of monsters, and we’re meeting the elves at the height of their empire.” He further describes Elven cities as “huge and wonderful,” adding “it’s a high culture high art, and science and magic are meeting, so it’s very different in the world of The Witcher.” He further revealed that fans will notice that the “map is slightly different.” In Blood Origin, we have three new kingdoms: Prishia, Zarriya, and Darwin. de Barra explains, “Each one of them has their own clan to protect Royals. We have the Dog Clan, the Serpent clan, and the Raven clan – the clans are a special guard that answers to no one they just protect the Kings and Queens of these three kingdoms.”

Image via Netflix

Through the promotional material, we understand that our heroes belong to these different clans and are now estranged. Barra tells that the Blood Origin world is in strife as “there’s a civil war going on between the Elves and the three kingdoms that have lasted for over a thousand years," destroying the land, and resources as well thus "all these wonderful cities they had are starting to feel the attrition.” Further adding, “The calamitous event takes place that draws together two warriors from opposing clans on a quest for vengeance, Elie and Phil, and that’s the start of our adventures. As they go, we need revenge!”

Blood Origin will debut on December 25 on Netflix. You can check out the featurette below: