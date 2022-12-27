Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin.

While there’s a lot to love in Netflix’s The Witcher, it’s no secret that one of the series’ main selling points is the fantastic monsters Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) has to slay in each episode. So, it’s not surprising that The Witcher: Blood Origin also finds a way to feature a thrilling battle against a creature coming from a different dimension. And while Blood Origin takes place 1200 years before the main series and a few centuries before the order of the Witchers is founded, the spinoff prequel does have a prototype monsters slayer that works as the first Witcher in the Continent.

The Monster of the Golden Empire

The Witcher: Blood Origin follows the creation of the Golden Empire, a tyrannical regime that’s born from the ashes of the three major Elvish kingdoms in the Continent: Xin’trea, Pryshia, and Darwen. Willing to lead Elfkind into a new golden era and wishing to conquer other dimensions, Xin’trea Princess Merwyn (Mirren Mack) unites with the mage Balor (Lenny Henry) and the general Eredin (Jacob Collins-Levy) to kill all the monarchs and the clan warriors who are faithful to their ruling. The final blow is delivered during a meeting where the three kingdoms were supposed to sign a peace treaty and end the Thousand-Year War. And the tool the traitors use to kill all those who oppose the Golden Empire's emergence is a monster from a different dimension.

The rise of the Golden Empire can only happen thanks to the research of Syndrill (Zach Wyatt), the mage who discovered the Continent’s Monoliths and developed spells to use the pillars as gateways to different worlds. Hungry for power, Balor betrays Syndrill and turns the Monoliths into a device for war, contacting an ethereal entity that lives in a barren world and exchanging his loyalty for the control of a dragon-like creature. The monster can fly, shoots energy beams that turn people into dust, and has skin tough as steel.

After being used for the coup against the kingdoms, the monster becomes the guardian of Xin’trea’s palace, preventing anyone from killing Empress Merwyn. When the Seven decide to invade Xin’trea and take down the Golden Empire, they must devise a plan to kill the monster. Their solution is to make a monster of themselves, which ends up being the first prototype for a Witcher.

Fjall, the First Witcher

Once the Seven unite to plan their attack, Syndrill proposes to fuse his body with the heart of a giant creature they found in a different dimension. The process is painful and can lead to death, so Syndrill wants to be the one to sacrifice. Unfortunately, the Seven need a warrior to kill the monster, not a mage. So, Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain) and Éile (Sophia Brown) volunteer to become the vessel for the experiment.

Éile is determined to become the first Witcher, but Fjall tricks her and ingests Syndrill’s elixirs while she’s asleep. The warrior wants to spare the woman he loves from the pain of the Trial of the Grasses, where he must consume several potions and herbs that break his body and mind in preparation for the fusion with the monster’s heart. Zacaré (Lizzie Annis), Syndrill’s celestial sister, takes over the final step of the process, piercing Fjall’s body and injecting the monster’s essence.

After the process, Fjall dies for a minute. When he resurrects, he can smell the blood inside other people and has so much rage burning inside his chest he feels like destroying the world. Fjall is also stronger and more resilient than any Elf can ever be, making him a match to the Empress’ beast.

Unfortunately, Fjall also loses his mind in the process, and after killing the creature, he turns against his former allies. Éile is forced to put down Fjall, making the Seven the only witnesses to his transformation. That’s why, while Fjall is the first Witcher, it would take centuries before the Trial of the Grasses would be rediscovered and reformed to create official Witchers.

