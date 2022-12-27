[Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin.]Besides explaining what happened during the event known as Conjunction of the Spheres, The Witcher: Blood Origin also reveals the identity of the first prototype Witcher, who was an enhanced warrior long before Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) became the White Wolf. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Steven Weintraub, executive producers Declan De Barra and Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich discuss how far back they decided who would be this warrior and how things changed during development.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is set 1200 years before the main series and follows the Seven, warriors who band together to fight against the Golden Empire. Among these Seven warriors are Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall and Sophia Brown as Éile, members of enemy clans who fall in love while fighting a common enemy. By the end of the series, a member of the Seven must sacrifice himself to become a monster capable of killing other monsters. At first, the idea was that Éile would fill this role. As De Barra explains:

“It [the prototype Witcher identity] shifted around a lot once it was going to be Éile and then the idea of sacrifice. Witchers are always sacrificing themselves, or someone is sacrificing an innocent essentially to become a Witcher, [there] is always this element of sacrifice and sacrifice them. The idea of sacrifice between two lovers where someone co-opts, or steals, the other person's sacrifice because they love them, without admitting that they loved them, that was something really strong. When we hit on that, that's when we realized there'll be a flip.”

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Witcher: Blood Origin': Zach Wyatt & Lizzie Annis Talk the Celestial Twins' Magic & Filming Fantasy

While Blood Origin initially planned to make Éile the prototype Witcher, it’s Fjall who takes her place, sparring the woman he loves from agonizing torment. This stolen sacrifice was something the series’ creative team wanted to explore in order to surprise the audience. De Barra tells us:

“You're kind of playing it, so the audience believes it's going to be Éile and Éile believes it's going to be Éile, everybody believes it's going to be Éile, but then he can't let her die because he sees that she's got this power in her music that's going to have a massive effect. And he doesn't see anything other than himself, other than a killer. And for him, it's better that he sacrifices himself even though it's going to piss her off because she will live on. And whether he admits it at that point or not, he's sort of fallen for her. It kind of wrote itself once that idea of sacrifice came up.”

Why Does Blood Origin Features a Prototype Witcher?

Since Blood Origin is set many centuries before Witchers officially roamed the Continent, the idea of featuring a prototype of the monster hunter in the series might sound strange to fans. As Schmidt-Hissrich reveals, however, any spinoff set in The Witcher universe must have monsters since they are one of the show’s biggest selling points. In her words:

“So how do we start promising the audience the things that we know that they love about The Witcher? Because obviously, the origin story was going to fit into our world no matter what. But any sort of Netflix data will tell you people like monsters and people like Witchers. And so we knew with this 1200-year time gap that we were never going to be able to tie the worlds as closely together as we would like. And it was Declan who came up with this idea of the proto-Witcher.”

Despite featuring a prototype Witcher, Blood Origins couldn’t use the same cultural background to turn Fjall into a monster hunter. Since the show’s creative team wanted to respect the mythology developed by original author Andrzej Sapkowski, they came up with the idea of dealing with the Witcher technology as something built on the ruins of an ancient empire. So, in Blood Origins, there’s no mention of the word “Witcher,” but the mages already speak about the Trial of the Grasses, one of the tests wannabe Witchers must endure. As De Barra puts it:

“The idea was that the legacy of Fjall sacrificing himself and becoming this proto-Witcher, could become one of the last ingredients that gets resurrected later on. Because part of the story that we tell in this is that all this wonderful world and this technology and culture is, it's lost. It's like Rome after the fall of Roman Empire. We're going into the dark ages and all this technology got lost. And the idea that this crucial element to what will become important in Trial of the Grasses for Witchers later, 500 years after Conjunction, is lost. And it's tied back to this story we have here, it’s like what is that fundamental element that was used?”

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and the first two seasons of The Witcher are available right now on Netflix. The streaming platform will gift us The Witcher: Blood Origin for Christmas on December 25.