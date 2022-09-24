Netflix has released a new look at Michelle Yeoh from the upcoming The Witcher: Blood Origin series. Yeoh is seen standing tall as a proud warrior, with her elvish ears, carrying a sword and dagger. In The Witcher’s prequel series she is set to play the deadly Scian, the last member of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves on a mission to retrieve a blade stolen from her people. She is described as a fierce warrior carrying much loss within her heart. In search of the lost blade, she’ll launch herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.

The prequel series is adapted from Andrzej Sapkowski’s books is created by Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Blood Origin will take fans 1200 years before the events of The Witcher, and will tell the tale of seven outcasts in the elven world, who unite in a quest against unstoppable powers. It will also shine the light on the ‘conjunction of the spheres' an event we have heard various Witchers referring to so far in the original series, as this led to the origin of their kind as well as merged the worlds of monsters, men, and elves as one.

The series features Yeoh as Scían, Sophia Brown as Éile, Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall, Lenny Henry as Chief Druid Balor, Mirren Mack as Merwyn, Nathaniel Curtis as Brían, Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut, Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin, Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli as Callan "Brother Death", Francesca Mills as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik, Zach Wyatt as Syndril, and Aidan O'Callaghan as Kareg.

Image via Netflix

A taste of the upcoming series was teased at the end of Season 2, where we saw the trio of heroes Yeoh, O’Fuarain, and Brown walking through the wilderness and fighting soldiers. The series has an array of talents working on and off camera, and the series surely looks like a worthy successor of Henry Cavill’s The Witcher which has a massive fanbase comprised of avid gamers as well as fans of the series. Yeoh was last seen in A24’s Everything, Everywhere All at Once, which had a great reception from fans and critics alike.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is set to premiere on Netflix on December 25, meanwhile, you can check out Yeoh's full look and the synopsis below: