While most of the features that hosted panels at CCXP are slated for a 2023 debut, Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin is only weeks away from its release. The streamer released a full-length trailer during the event that brings back at least one fan-favorite character to our delight: Jaskier, played by Joey Batey was seen at the end of the new trailer. Entertainment Weekly released the first look at Jaskier, while the actor spoke about how his character acts as a “connective tissue” between the two series.

Blood Origin is set in a completely different timeline than the original series. It tells the story of the conjunction of the spheres, an event we’ve only heard of yet, as well as will show how the first Witcher was made and sees the elves at the peak of their power. “You’re a bard. I am a storyteller. I need you to sing a story back to life,” Minnie Driver’s Seanchaí, a shapeshifting storyteller with the ability to travel between worlds and times, tells a confused Jaskier at the end of the new trailer. While Jaskier belongs to the current The Witcher timeline it’s apparent that his involvement in the new series is attributed to Driver's character.

Per showrunner Declan de Barra Jaskier is sort of “narrator” of the original series so to have him in Blood Origin makes sense. In his melodious escapade, Jaskier has encapsulated the story of the Geralt of Rivia (played by Henry Cavill and to be taken over by Liam Hemsworth starting Season 4) in songs like "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher," “Call of the White Wolf,” and more. Batey reveals, "The power of music and stories is at the heart of The Witcher: Blood Origin so it makes sense for Jaskier to be some kind of connective tissue between Blood Origin and the main show."

Image via Entertainment Weekly

However, seems like Jaskier has seen better time in his own timeline as in the new image we see him covered in blood head to toe, certainly from one of the high-octane action sequences from the upcoming series. Batey reveals, "When I was asked to take a break from filming [The Witcher] Season 3 to take part in Blood Origin, I was absolutely thrilled. Despite my brief appearance, it was such a pleasure to act alongside the inimitable Minnie Driver and work with the incredible stunt team over a grueling three-day shoot."

The Witcher: Blood Origin arrives on Netflix on December 25, 2022. Check out the trailer below: