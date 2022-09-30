The Witcher: Blood Origin brings us a prequel about the hit Netflix series that is set to explain some of the more complicated parts of the show. In the first season of The Witcher, the audience was taken on a multi-timeline journey where it might not have been clear what was happening right at the jump, but we knew more of what to expect from the Henry Cavill-led series by Season 2. And what a journey awaited Geralt (Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allen), and Yennifer (Anya Chalotra).

With the new prequel series Blood Origin, we are apparently getting to see the origin of the monoliths, an important part of Ciri's storyline, which become more important in Season 2. Creator Declan de Barra has been gearing up for the premiere on December 25, 2022, and in doing so partook in TUDUM event that the streaming platform did recently. There, we learned more about the cast, including that Minnie Driver was joining the series, and we got some new looks at the Michelle Yeoh-led prequel story.

In a larger interview with Netflix about the series, de Barra spoke about the monoliths and their importance in the series. In season 2 of The Witcher, we got to see Ciri's power and her ability to destroy them with her scream, and so to know more about how they were created and their connection into The Witcher through something like The Witcher: Blood Origin is exactly what makes prequel series so exciting.

"We learn the origin of the monoliths here," said de Barra. "Who first made these monoliths? Why? And then we kind of understand how they became so important in the world of The Witcher later and the power that was bestowed upon them and how that came about. They're the catalyst for a lot of what goes wrong in this world."

Prequels are unique in the sense that they can provide the audience with a look into something we know already, but they often highlight a specific part of that world's history or a specific character. Think of something like Star Wars: Andor. We know what happens, but it is still informative to who this character was and so something like The Witcher: Blood Origin is fun because it informs not only the Netflix series but also the games and the existing world of The Witcher that is out there.

The Witcher: Blood Origin hits Netflix on December 25 and while learning about the monoliths is going to be fun for those of us who love the Netflix series, I'm also here for anything and everything that Yeoh chooses to do.