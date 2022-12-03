Netflix is building anticipation for its next fantasy series. During this year's Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in Saō Paulo, Brazil, various information about upcoming movies and television shows was revealed, including Avatar: The Way of Water never-before-seen footage, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, among other multiple exciting projects. For fans of The Witcher, a new trailer for the prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, was also revealed. Alongside the trailer, a new poster, which featured Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain and other main cast members, was released.

The poster showcases the cast ready for combat, with Éile (Brown) at the center, accompanied by Scían (Yeoh) and Fjall (O'Fuarain). The show's most recent trailer depicts the three characters' individual stories, including Éile and Fjall's developing love interests despite being unmoored from their respective clans. Scían, on the other hand, is the last surviving member of the nomadic group and is on a quest to recover her tribe's stolen sword. The three and the other characters must work together to defeat an invincible empire before it's too late.

According to Netflix, the four-episode prequel takes place thousands of years before the events of the Henry Cavill-led series. Blood Origin tells the story of the Conjunction of Spheres, the event that merged the multiple realms of monsters, elves, and humans into one, resulting in the world we all know now from the books, games, and a star-studded and fan-favorite Netflix series. And now, we're getting another story from the franchise, set 1200 years before Geralt of Rivia's era.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Trailer Spotlights the Epic Prequel's New Characters

In addition to O’Fuarain, Brown, and Yeoh, Joey Batey will be reprising his role as Jaskier. Mirren Mack, Minnie Driver, Lenny Henry, Francesca Mills, Huw Novelli, Zach Wyatt, and Lizzie Annis round out the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin. The prequel series is based on Andrzej Sapkowski's fantasy novels, with Declan de Barra serving as the spinoff's showrunner and executive producer, alongside The Witcher director Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Tomasz Bagiski, Jarosaw Sawko, and Matt O'Toole.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is coming to Netflix on December 25, just in time for everyone's Christmas festivities. Check out the poster below.

For more of our CCXP coverage, check out these stories: