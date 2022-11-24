In 2019, Netflix released the highly anticipated first season of their new fantasy TV series, The Witcher. Based on the book series of the same name Andrzej Sapkowski, the show ultimately follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a magical mutant who hunts monsters. In his journeys, Geralt crosses paths with a powerful sorceress named Yennifer (Anya Chalotra) and discovers that it’s his destiny to protect a young princess named Ciri (Freya Allan), who has dangerous abilities.

Following the first season’s hype and reception, in July 2020, Netflix announced a prequel miniseries was in the works, titled The Witcher: Blood Origin. It was developed by Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (showrunner of the main series). When The Witcher Season Two was released in December 2021, during the finale episode’s credits, fans of the Witcher universe were surprised to see an intriguing first sneak peek of the prequel series. Now, nearly a year later, it’s finally about to come out!

The Witcher: Blood Origin promises to deliver a thrilling trip back in time to showcase an epic event that changed this world forever. So, while we’re eagerly waiting for it to release, check out everything we know so far about this exciting upcoming miniseries!

When and Where Is The Witcher: Blood Origin Coming Out?

The Witcher: Blood Origin is currently set to premiere on Netflix on Sunday, December 25. Like the main TV series, it is also a Netflix exclusive, so you won’t be able to stream it anywhere else. You can visit the show’s landing page on Netflix here:

How Many Episodes Will There Be?

Being a miniseries, The Witcher: Blood Origin will only contain 4 episodes. It has not been revealed how long the episodes will be yet.

When the miniseries was first announced back in July 2020, originally six episodes had been greenlit. However, co-creator de Barra explained in an interview back in September that during the editing process, the creative team found that the story flowed better as four episodes, rather than six.

Is There a Trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin?

There certainly is! After a few brief sneak peeks, an official ‘Teaser Trailer’ was finally released by Netflix on November 11th, 2022. It doesn’t give too much away about the story (more on that later!), but it looks like a very exciting and action-packed chapter in the Witcher universe to explore.

Curiously, the trailer also features very little dialogue apart from these ominous four words: “All beginnings. All ends.” It won’t be long now before we can unravel the meaning behind this saying, its relevance to Witcher history and lore, and what it could mean for our lead characters in the main series moving forward.

When and Where Was The Witcher: Blood Origin Filmed?

The Witcher: Blood Origin began filming in August 2021, in the UK. Much of the series was shot at Arborfield Studios, where the mains series has also filmed its last two seasons, and likely its upcoming third. It was announced by series co-creator Declan de Barra that filming on The Witcher: Blood Origin had officially wrapped on November 21st, 2021, meaning the miniseries could then go into post-production.

Reshoots for the series then occurred in April 2022, which reportedly lasted about a week. It has been reported that these newly filmed scenes allowed for the inclusion of main series character, Jaskier (Joey Batey), a bard who is a friend of Geralt. His role is rumored to be that of the series narrator, helping link the present-day affairs of the Witcher universe to these significant historical events.

What’s The Witcher: Blood Origin About?

The official synopsis for The Witcher: Blood Origin reads:

Every story has a beginning. Witness the untold history of the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin, a new prequel series set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of The Witcher. Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time - exploring the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “Conjunction of the Spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

For those that read the Witcher books, or even played some of the videogames, this time period in the world’s history may already be well known. However, the main TV series hasn’t dived into it very much yet, meaning that this new miniseries could contain lots of vital information for the upcoming third season and beyond. So, with that in mind, let’s break down some of these key elements.

Firstly, The Witcher: Blood Origin will be highlighting the once powerful and influential elven civilization. As we know already from the main series, in the present day, the elves are on their last legs as they attempt to rebuild the kingdom they once had. They are currently seeking protection and refuge in Cintra, another kingdom already facing its own struggles after being invaded and having its monarchs killed. Seeing how far the elves have fallen, the miniseries could showcase an era where they were thriving and the roles that they played within the Witcher world.

Secondly, what is the “Conjunction of the Spheres”? As we learned in The Witcher’s second season, there is an incredibly dangerous and larger multiverse that could be explored, leading to worlds where many of the monsters Geralt hunts originated from. So, it looks as though the miniseries could provide us with lots of crucial knowledge about the Witcher multiverse. Additionally, referring to the ‘Conjunction’ itself, we may also learn about the first time all these worlds were unexpectedly and chaotically brought together.

Lastly, the miniseries will explain the origins behind the creation of Witchers. Due to the perilous ‘Conjunction’ event, perhaps the Witchers were first created to help defeat enemies and monsters that traveled between worlds.

There’s undoubtedly a lot to unpack and speculate about with this four-episode miniseries, so it will be interesting to see what The Witcher: Blood Origin brings to the table of this intriguing fantasy franchise.

Who’s in The Witcher: Blood Origin?

Much like the main series, The Witcher: Blood Origin boasts a large ensemble of actors and actresses who will bring many new characters to life. While we already know that Joey Batey will be reprising his role as Jaskier, others starring in the miniseries include our main trio of:

Sophia Brown as Éile, “a warrior of the Queen's guard who leaves to become a traveling musician,"

Michelle Yeoh as Scian, “the last member of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves on a mission to retrieve a blade stolen from her people,"

And, Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall, “a man born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a king, but instead sets out in need of vengeance.”

The miniseries will also feature the talents of Minnie Driver as Seanchaí, Lenny Henry as Chief Druid Balor, Mirren Mack as Merwyn, Nathaniel Curtis as Brían, Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut, and Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin, among many others.