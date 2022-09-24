The Witcher: Blood Origin has received several updates coming out of Netflix's TUDUM Event. The upcoming 4-episode prequel series to The Witcher revealed a brand-new poster as well as announced its official release date. The series will be premiering on Netflix on Christmas Day on December 25, 2022.

The new poster that was revealed with the release date release sees two tattooed arms wielding an axe and a blade against a dark and stormy sky. The release date and poster come after a report last month that went through recuts and reshoots that included more Jaskier, Geralt's close companion in The Witcher series played by Joey Batey, who will set up the prequel series framing device as he starts recounting the story of the Conjunction of the Spheres as he is interrupted by an elf who claims to know what really happened.

The story of The Witcher: Blood Origins is set 1200 years before The Witcher series and tells the story of the Conjunction of Spheres, the event that led to the multiple realms of monsters, elves, and humans melding into one, which is the world that we know from the books, games, and Netflix series. The series will star a trio of heroes Éile (Sophia Brown), a warrior that abandons her clan and her post as the queen’s protector to wander the world as a singer; Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain), a warrior who joins Éile in her quest; and Scian (Michelle Yeoh), an elf who's in search of a stolen sacred sword. While we know when and who the story is about, the actual plot of the series is still being kept under wraps. The reveal of the poster and release date was joined by a segment about the series featuring the show's stars.

The Witcher writer Declan de Barra serves as showrunner for the upcoming spinoff, as well as executive producer alongside The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Tomasz Bagiński, Jarosław Sawko, and Matt O'Toole. De Barra will also serve as a director on the series alongside Alex Meenehan, Aaron Stewart-Ahn, Tania Lotia, Kiersten Van Horne, and Tasha Huo.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is set to premiere on Netflix on December 25. Stay tuned to Collider to get all the information, announcements, and reveals coming out of Netflix's TUDUM 2022 Event. Check out the new poster for the upcoming series down below: