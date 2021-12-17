The Witcher Season 2 officially premiered today at Netflix, and fans are already delighted to notice how the series brings a mid-credits surprise: The Witcher: Blood Origin's first official trailer. The six-episode prequel series will reveal the story of the first Witcher and the events that led the worlds of monsters, men, and elves to merge and become one.

The trailer gives us a better look at Blood Origin’s leading trio of characters: Éile (Sophia Brown), a warrior that abandons her clan and her post as the queen’s protector to wander the world as a singer; Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain), a warrior who joins Éile in her quest; and Scian (Michelle Yeoh), an elf who's in search of a stolen sacred sword. While the trailer doesn’t reveal how the three characters will band together and why they are beating up so many people, we can already see the group will travel to beautiful landscapes and face several dangers in their mission.

The Witcher writer Declan de Barra serves as showrunner for the upcoming spinoff, as well as executive producer alongside The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Tomasz Bagiński, Jarosław Sawko, and Matt O'Toole.

The Witcher quickly became one of Netflix’s most successful original series after its release in 2019. Even though the production of Season 2 briefly came to a halt due to the pandemic, the franchise is still growing strong on the streaming platform, with the animated feature The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf spin-off released last August.

Season 2 of The Witcher brings Geralt (Cavill) back as the warrior accepts his fate as both a monster slayer and the father to Ciri (Freya Allan). In Season 2, Geralt keeps training Ciri in combat and her domain of magic, forging her into the warrior she’s bound to become. Season 2 also brings back fan-favorites Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Jaskier (Joey Batey), picking up right where we left our band of heroes in Season 1’s finale at the Batlle of Sodden Hill.

Among the new faces who’ll join the show on the second season, we have Killing Eve's Kim Bodnia as Geralt’s mentor Vesemir; Paul Bullion as Lambert, a witcher who has a personal involvement in Ciri's training at Kaer Morhen; Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, a mother figure for Geralt; Outlander's Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, a spymaster who is steeped in villainy; Simon Callow and Liz Carr as Codringher and Fenn, respectively; Chris Fulton as Rience; Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart, a leader of the Lodge of Sorceresses; and Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian.

The Witcher Season 2 is available right now on Netflix. There’s still no release date for The Witcher: Blood Origin. Check out the new The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer below.

