When Netflix announced in 2017 that they would be making a live-action adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher saga, it became clear right away that the streaming giant wanted their own Game of Thrones. An epic, mature fantasy adventure series that takes place in a dark world with a complex mythology, the Polish novel series seemed to be exactly what Netflix was looking for, with the high viewership of the show’s first two seasons proving them right.

With a third season on the way, some fans may want to further immerse themselves in the world of The Witcher by delving into the novels that started it all. Whether you want to see how Geralt and Ciri’s story differs from the show or want to be prepared for what’s to come in future seasons, the books are a great place for fans both new and old to expand their knowledge of the franchise.

Now the only question is, what is the best order to read The Witcher books? Well, see below to find out how to read the books in order of release or in chronological order.

Image via Netflix

Note: Publication dates are of the original Polish language releases.

Sword of Destiny - 1992

The Last Wish - 1993

Blood of Elves - 1994

Time of Contempt - 1995

Baptism of Fire - 1996

The Tower of the Swallow - 1997

The Lady of the Lake - 1999

Season of Storms - 2013

The Witcher Books in Chronological Order

Image via Netflix

So now you have a roadmap to read each and every book in the series in the order in which they were introduced. However, the first two books in particular are structured in an anthological collection of short stories, and the timeline can get a bit jumbled with regard to what takes place when.

Those who would rather read everything as close to the chronological order as possible simply need to refer to the listing below:

The Last Wish (1993)

Though it's the second book to be released in the series, The Last Wish features events that come earliest in The Witcher timeline. It also ultimately functions as a much more accessible entry point into the series, with its introductions to the major characters of Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Dandelion (known as Jaskier to fans of the show). Rather than be a straightforward linear storyline, The Last Wish takes a more anthological approach with a series of seven short stories that tease a wider narrative. Fans will also probably recognize the title as being in reference to a critical point in the relationship between Geralt and Yennefer that will intertwine their fates for the rest of the series.

Season of Storms (2013)

Season of Storms is the most recent and most unusual entry in Geralt's story. Not only is it a standalone spinoff that doesn't relate to the wider storyline, but it's also a bit difficult to tell where exactly this takes place in the timeline. The general consensus seems to agree that it takes place sometime during or after the events of The Last Wish, but again, because it's an independent entry, its position in the timeline isn't super important. While not the most popular novel, it's still interesting to see Geralt in a situation where he doesn't have his monster-slaying weapons and has to use his wit and skill to succeed.

Image via Netflix

Sword of Destiny (1992)

The first book to be published in the series, Sword of Destiny, similar to The Last Wish is a collection of short stories following the many adventures of mutated monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia. It continues to chronicle Geralt's adventures but also introduces the character of Ciri, a young princess who is arguably the most important character in the entire saga. The concluding story of the novel perfectly sets the stage for the remaining saga to come.

Blood of Elves (1994)

Now is the point where things really start to get rolling in the story of Geralt and Ciri. A more traditional novel with one overarching story, Blood of Elves sees Geralt and Yennefer squabble over the training of young Ciri, whose awesome powers are becoming increasingly difficult to manage. It's a bit of a slower-paced tale that does take some getting used to after the breakneck pace set up by the shorter stories in The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, but it still does a great job setting the stage for an epic saga.

Time of Contempt (1995)

The adventures of our protagonists continue right where Blood of Elves left off, with the tides of war between neighboring kingdoms and non-human races like elves and dwarves rising to a boiling point. While the previous story focused more on where Ciri's story was going to go, Time of Contempt gives more of a glimpse into the impact that the current political climate is having on the larger world. It plants the seeds for a difficult moral quandary for the main characters, with them having to decide whether it's better to pick a side or remain neutral.

Image via Netflix

Baptism of Fire (1996)

Much like Blood of Elves, Baptism of Fire spends a good portion of its time setting up adventures to come. While this method of writing may be tedious to some, the halfway point for the main saga introduces some of the most unique and interesting characters so far, which is saying something given the already complex people that have already been introduced. Geralt this time around is once again seeking Ciri after the chaotic events in the previous story, now with a ragtag group of companions to accompany him.

The Tower of the Swallow (1997)

The penultimate chapter of Geralt's quest to protect Ciri sees the world around him in the middle of an all-out war. While Geralt's fellowship is out searching for her, Ciri has adapted to her new life as a bandit, with a taste for violence and bloodlust clinging to her like a malignant parasite. Seemingly not realizing how important both she and her abilities are to the rest of the world, Geralt may be Ciri's only hope to help her find her true destiny.

The Lady of the Lake (1999)

The Witcher saga finally reaches its conclusion in The Lady of the Lake, where the fates of practically every major character are ultimately revealed. With war tearing the world apart, with evil leaders and sinister sorcerers at every turn, Geralt and Ciri now face the outcomes of every decision they ever made, leading to a finale that's sure to make fans who were along the ride for this epic journey satisfied.

Geralt's Story Continues in the Video Games

Image via CD Projekt Red

When CD Projekt Red acquired the rights to begin a video game series based on The Witcher, they opted to do something a bit different by making the games a continuation rather than a direct adaptation. All three of the main games and the two spinoff games are available on Steam, and while the older entries are admittedly a bit dated, the stories are still so gripping that they're worth playing. Plus, decisions made by players in one of the three main games will carry over to the next game in the series, giving hardcore fans who have read the books an amazing opportunity to role-play as Geralt and try to make decisions he would make. Every game in the series can be found below.

Main Games

The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director's Cut (2008)

The Witcher 2: Assassin of Kings Enhanced Edition (2012)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015)*

Spinoff Games

Thornbreaker: The Witcher Tales (2018)

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game (2020)

*Recommended version is the 2016 Game of the Year Edition as it includes all the DLCs for just ten dollars more.

Netflix Adaptations of The Witcher

Image via Netflix

The Netflix series starring Henry Cavill has seen some tremendous success, with The Witcher serving as a much more direct adaptation of the books. In addition to the main show, Netflix has big plans to expand the IP even further, with an animated spinoff following Geralt's mentor Vesemir titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf currently available.

If that wasn't enough, there is also a live-action prequel series starring Michelle Yeoh titled The Witcher: Blood Origin, which is scheduled to premiere sometime this year. Lastly, those who search for The Witcher on Netflix will find some educational lore-centric videos, including the two-part The Witcher Beastiary.

