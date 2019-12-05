‘The Witcher’ Character Posters Promise Grim Swords & Sorcery

0

Netflix just dropped a batch of three new character posters for their upcoming dark fantasy series The Witcher, giving us a closer look at the main cast. With the show premiering in just over two weeks, the streaming giant is looking to kick the Witcher hype train into overdrive.

The posters were released on Netflix’s official Witcher account (@WitcherNetflix) alongside brief two-line poems describing each character. It’s nerdy as shit, which is incredibly appropriate for the series considering Netflix just staged a Witcher fan event that was essentially a miniature Witcher-themed Renaissance Faire.

A runaway princess, and more than a prize,

though her life has been changed by the Law of Surprise. pic.twitter.com/yCTy3uaT3K — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 5, 2019

A sorceress unafraid to put powers to use,

or to have someone to fetch her some fresh apple juice. pic.twitter.com/9o2b65KX3a — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 5, 2019

The first poster features Freya Allan as Princess Ciri, arguably the most important character in the story (although saying much more than that would be pretty spoiler-y). The second is of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, the titular witcher, sporting some wicked yellow eyes thanks to his mutant abilities as a monster hunter. The last poster is of Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, a powerful sorceress and Geralt’s primary love interest in the source material.

The posters don’t really offer anything new, as we’ve already seen plenty of production stills and a full trailer, but they’re nicely designed for fans to share on Twitter. You can check out the posters below. The Witcher premieres on Netflix December 20.