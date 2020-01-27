‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Reveals Her Favorite Deleted Scenes & Yes, They All Feature Yennefer

It’s been well over a month since The Witcher premiered on Netflix and I can’t stop thinking about it, you guys! Chief amongst my thoughts at this moment in time: Were there any deleted scenes from Season 1? Thankfully, series creator Lauren Hissrich opened up about The Witcher deleted scenes, namely the ones she loved the most.

Thanks to Hissrich’s recent interview with Pure Fandom, we got the 411 on the Witcher creator’s favorite deleted scenes. Per Hissrich, there were “so many scenes had to be cut from the final episodes” but some of the scenes which stick in her mind had to do with Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and how her relationships to other powerful women in the series, including antagonist Fringilla (Mimi Ndiweni), developed.

“We had a lovely scene in Episode 103 [“Betrayer Moon”] where Yennefer, Fringilla, and Sabrina all discussed how they felt about their transformations, and looking back, I wish we could have kept it,” she told the outlet. “It was such a gorgeous example of female friendship, and it also would have served to ground Fringilla a bit more before she joined Nilfgaard.”

Hissrich also reveal a key flashback scene focused on Yennefer and Triss:

“We also filmed a scene of Yen meeting a very young Triss, who’d just arrived at Aretuza; it served to show how far Yennefer had come in her years at Aretuza, and created a sense of mentorship between these two sorceresses. Looking ahead at some stories unfolding in Season 2, I wish we still had those scenes! But I’m proud of what we accomplished.”

Now, where Season 2 is concerned, I have to agree those Triss and Yennefer scenes would have been so good to have at the ready. If Season 2 does stick close to the Witcher source material (and it likely will), then the next season will follow the arc in the novel Blood of Elves where Triss calls on Yennefer to help train Ciri (Freya Allan). But, alas, those scenes will just have to be a mystery.

The Witcher Season 1 is now available to stream on Netflix only. For more, check out our latest on The Witcher soundtrack and the recently greenlit Witcher anime movie.