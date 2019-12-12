‘The Witcher’: Final Trailer Gets Slightly Spoilery with Its War & Lore Reveals

0

The Witcher is almost here! Star Henry Cavill, who plays the title character also known as Geralt of Rivia, the White Wolf, and the Butcher of Blaviken, has been making the publicity rounds for the highly anticipated fantasy series, recently making a surprise appearance at Brazil Comic-Con. And on December 20th, he’ll have to carry the series adaptation on his shoulders, bolstered by a strong supporting cast of characters from all corners of the sword-and-sorcery genre. You can get a glimpse at just about all of them in this new, final, and slightly spoilery trailer for the series below.

Also starring Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders, Wanderlust) as Yennefer and Freya Allan (The War of the Worlds, Into The Badlands) as Ciri, Jodhi May (Game of Thrones, Genius) as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Fortitude) as Eist, Adam Levy (Knightfall, Snatch) as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring (Ripper Street, Kill List) as Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read (Profile) as Sabrina, and Emma Appleton (The End of The F**king World) as Renfri, Eamon Farren (The ABC Murders, Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Joey Batey (Knightfall, Strike) as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen (House of Cards, Sherlock) as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson (Wanderlust, Judy) as Istredd, Maciej Musiał (1983) as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Jamillah & Aladdin, Dickensian) as Dara, and Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss, The Witcher arrives on Netflix December 20th.

Watch the final trailer for The Witcher before the fantasy series debuts: