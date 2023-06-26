Quick Links

Far before its Netflix adaptations, The Witcher began as a series of Polish novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, followed by a 2001 film adaptation that received mixed reviews. In the midst of it all, the series was given the video game treatment, resulting in a slew of Xbox and Playstation games. After more than a decade since its first film adaptation, The Witcher finally saw its prime, thanks to its Netflix series, which quickly grew into a blockbuster franchise that captured the hearts and imaginations of fans worldwide. The Witcher franchise transports viewers to the Continent, a dark and fantastical world where monsters roam, powerful sorcery abounds, and the fates of individuals and kingdoms hang in the balance. Geralt of Rivia, the enigmatic monster hunter with a moral code, and the interconnected stories of Ciri, Yennefer, and other captivating characters are at the heart of this vast and intricate tapestry. The Witcher has become a phenomenon that transcends mediums and has firmly established itself as a powerhouse in the fantasy genre, thanks to its intricate storytelling, rich lore, and memorable characters.

Beyond the novels and the main series, The Witcher franchise has expanded to include spin-offs that explore the origins of Geralt's mentor, Vesemir, and delve into the distant history of the Continent. Now, without further ado, here's The Witcher franchise, explained.

The Witcher Netflix Poster
The Witcher
Release Date
2019-12-20
Cast
Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Mimi Ndiweni, Eamon Farren
Genres
Drama, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Rating
TV-MA

RELATED: Ciri Battles the Voices in Her Head in ‘The Witcher’ Season 3

The Witcher Book Series (1986-2013)

Henry Cavill as The Witcher in front of Andrzej Sapkowski books

Below is the complete list of The Witcher book series:

Short Story Collections

  • The Witcher (1990)
  • Sword of Destiny (1992)
  • The Last Wish (1993)

The Witcher Saga

  • Blood of Elves (1994)
  • Time of Contempt (1995)
  • Baptism of Fire (1996)
  • The Tower of the Swallow (1997)
  • The Lady of the Lake (1999)

Standalone Novel

  • Season of Storms (2013)

Related:‘The Witcher’ Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, and What to Expect

The Witcher Film: The Hexer (2001)

Cropped poster for the Polish Witcher movie The Hexer (2001)
Image via Vision Film Distribution

The Witcher Netflix Series (2019 - Present)

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (2021)

The Witcher: Blood Origin (2022)

RELATED: How 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Changes the Witcher Universe

The Witcher Video Game Series (2007-Present)

witcher-3-video-game-social
Image via CD Projekt Red 

Below is the complete list of The Witcher video game series:

Main Series

  • The Witcher (2007)
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings (2011)
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015)
  • The Witcher Remake (TBA)
  • Project Polaris (TBA)

Expansion Packs

  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone (2015)
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine (2016)

Spin-offs

  • The Witcher: Crimson Trail (2007)
  • The Witcher Adventure Game (2014)
  • The Witcher Battle Arena (2015)
  • Gwent: The Witcher Card Game (2018)
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (2018)
  • The Witcher: Monster Slayer (2021)
  • Roach Race (2022)
  • Project Sirius (TBA)