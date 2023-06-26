Far before its Netflix adaptations, The Witcher began as a series of Polish novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, followed by a 2001 film adaptation that received mixed reviews. In the midst of it all, the series was given the video game treatment, resulting in a slew of Xbox and Playstation games. After more than a decade since its first film adaptation, The Witcher finally saw its prime, thanks to its Netflix series, which quickly grew into a blockbuster franchise that captured the hearts and imaginations of fans worldwide. The Witcher franchise transports viewers to the Continent, a dark and fantastical world where monsters roam, powerful sorcery abounds, and the fates of individuals and kingdoms hang in the balance. Geralt of Rivia, the enigmatic monster hunter with a moral code, and the interconnected stories of Ciri, Yennefer, and other captivating characters are at the heart of this vast and intricate tapestry. The Witcher has become a phenomenon that transcends mediums and has firmly established itself as a powerhouse in the fantasy genre, thanks to its intricate storytelling, rich lore, and memorable characters.

Beyond the novels and the main series, The Witcher franchise has expanded to include spin-offs that explore the origins of Geralt's mentor, Vesemir, and delve into the distant history of the Continent. Now, without further ado, here's The Witcher franchise, explained.

The Witcher Book Series (1986-2013)

The Witcher book series is a collection of six fantasy novels and 15 short stories penned by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. At the heart of the series lies the titular character, Geralt of Rivia, a witcher who hunts down and battles wild beasts and monsters. Sapkowski's stories depict witchers as individuals who acquire supernatural abilities in their early years. The origins of The Witcher can be traced back to a short story named The Witcher, which Sapkowski submitted to a competition hosted by Fantastyka magazine in 1986, marking his debut as an author. The series delves into Geralt's encounters with various creatures, both monstrous and human, as he navigates the intricacies of political turmoil, moral dilemmas, and complex relationships. Geralt's journey takes him through different kingdoms, introducing readers to a richly developed world filled with magic, mythical creatures, and deep-rooted conflicts. With each adventure, Geralt comes face to face with the blurred boundaries between good and evil. read more

Below is the complete list of The Witcher book series:

Short Story Collections

The Witcher (1990)

Sword of Destiny (1992)

The Last Wish (1993)

The Witcher Saga

Blood of Elves (1994)

Time of Contempt (1995)

Baptism of Fire (1996)

The Tower of the Swallow (1997)

The Lady of the Lake (1999)

Standalone Novel

Season of Storms (2013)

The Witcher Film: The Hexer (2001)

Director: Marek Brodzki | Run Time: 130 minutes Cast: Michał Żebrowski, Zbigniew Zamachowski, Maciej Kozłowski, Tomasz Sapryk, Kinga Ilgner The Hexer, also known by its other title Wiedźmin, is a 2001 Polish film adaptation based on Sapkowski's The Witcher book series. The film follows the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, the iconic witcher, as he battles monsters and navigates political intrigue in a medieval fantasy world. While the film aimed to bring Sapkowski's fantastical universe to the screen, it faced significant challenges in condensing the complex narrative and rich character development of the books into a single feature-length production. Consequently, the film received mixed reviews from both fans of the book series and general audiences. Despite its flaws, The Hexer holds a unique place in the history of The Witcher franchise as an early attempt to bring Geralt's adventures to visual media, paving the way for the highly successful television series that would come years later. read more

The Witcher Netflix Series (2019 - Present)

Creator: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich | Seasons: 3 Cast: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring Season 1 of Netflix's The Witcher follows the intertwined lives of Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter; Princess Ciri of Cintra, and the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg. The season explores their formative events and journeys prior to the battle for Sodden Hill, jumping back and forth between various timelines. Throughout the season, Geralt and Yennefer encounter each other multiple times, facing challenges such as defeating a djinn, hunting a dragon, and exploring their complicated attraction. Meanwhile, Ciri embarks on her own journey to find Geralt. The climax of the season takes place during the Battle of Sodden Hill, a pivotal conflict between the Northern Kingdoms and the invading Nilfgaardian Empire. Season 2 picks up right after the Battle of Sodden. Geralt, believing Yennefer to be dead, brings Ciri to the safety of his childhood home, Kaer Morhen. Meanwhile, Yennefer is captured by the Nilfgaardian mage Fringilla Vigo but is later kidnapped by the elven king Filavandrel. As the season unfolds, it becomes clear that Ciri possesses a mysterious and powerful inner strength that attracts the attention of various factions. Geralt, aware of the dangers surrounding Ciri, must protect her from those who seek to exploit her abilities. The Witcher Season 3 continues the gripping tale of Geralt of Rivia, Princess Ciri, and the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg as they navigate a treacherous Continent filled with power-hungry monarchs, cunning mages, and deadly creatures. Geralt, determined to protect his newfound family, takes Ciri into hiding from those who seek to capture her. read more

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (2021)

Director: Kwang Il Han | Run Time: 83 minutes Cast: Theo James, David Errigo Jr., Mary McDonnell, Jennifer Hale, Lara Pulver The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is an animated prequel film that delves into the backstory of Vesemir, who becomes a central figure in the live-action series. Set in the year 1165, the film explores Vesemir's journey to becoming a Witcher, highlighting his early experiences and the events that shape him. Vesemir is portrayed as a cocky and confident young Witcher who takes pleasure in slaying monsters for monetary rewards. However, as a dangerous new power emerges on the Continent, Vesemir learns that some witchering jobs are about more than just money. The film delves into his transformation from a servant to a Witcher and explores the significant role he plays in training Geralt and others at Kaer Morhen. Vesemir's story begins with his work as a servant for a rural nobleman. His encounter with Skelligan Witcher Deglan catches the attention of the experienced Witcher, who becomes his mentor. Vesemir follows Deglan to Kaer Morhen in search of better prospects and gold. The film showcases the rigorous training routines and experiences that shape Vesemir's development as a Witcher. Nightmare of the Wolf ties into Season 2 of the original live-action series. read more

The Witcher: Blood Origin (2022)

Creator: Declan de Barra, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich | Run Time: 43-64 minutes | Episodes: 4 Cast: Mirren Mack, Sophia Brown, Laurence O'Fuarain, Joey Batey, Michelle Yeoh The Witcher: Blood Origin takes viewers 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher and unveils an epic tale of rebellion against the tyrannical Golden Empire. In this prequel series, a group of seven warriors joins forces to combat the Empire's oppressive rule and confront the dire consequences of their dangerous magical experiments. Although set in a distant past, Blood Origin delves into the mysteries that define the world of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri. The elves of the Golden Empire stumble upon the power of the monoliths, which are also studied by the archaeologist mage Istredd in The Witcher. These monoliths play a crucial role in Ciri's ability to open portals between worlds and unleash monsters while influenced by Voleth Meir. The series uncovers the origins of the Conjunction of the Spheres, an event triggered by the monoliths that brought monsters and humans to the Continent, marking the end of the Golden Era of the Elves. Additionally, it reveals the genesis of the Wild Hunt, the enigmatic spectral riders who seek to claim Ciri, and sheds light on her mysterious powers and the prophecies that surround her. Blood Origin also explores the creation of a prototype witcher, a champion bestowed with monstrous strength. The knowledge of crafting witchers was lost in the events depicted in the animated prequel film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, making Geralt one of the few remaining witchers. The series showcases the early attempts to develop the perfect monster killer through a ritual that yields even more dangerous and unpredictable results. read more

The Witcher Video Game Series (2007-Present)

The Witcher video game series is an acclaimed franchise developed by CD Projekt Red which gained widespread recognition and popularity for its immersive storytelling, rich world-building, and compelling gameplay. Throughout the games, players navigate Geralt through morally complex choices, engaging in combat with a variety of creatures, and interacting with a diverse cast of characters, including both allies and enemies. The gameplay features a combination of intense action combat, intricate dialogue options, and exploration of richly detailed landscapes. The overarching narrative of The Witcher games revolves around Geralt's personal journey, his search for his lost memories, and his connection to Ciri, who possesses extraordinary powers. The video game series explores themes of destiny, political intrigue, discrimination, and the consequences of choices made in a morally ambiguous world. read more

Below is the complete list of The Witcher video game series:

Main Series

The Witcher (2007)

(2007) The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings (2011)

(2011) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015)

(2015) The Witcher Remake (TBA)

(TBA) Project Polaris (TBA)

Expansion Packs

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone (2015)

(2015) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine (2016)

Spin-offs